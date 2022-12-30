Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Make Curbing Allergies, Asthma Your New Year's Resolution
SATURDAY, Dec. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Keeping allergies and asthma in check in the new year is a resolution worth keeping. With 2023 dawning, the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology offers some suggestions for keeping symptoms under control all year long. "More than 50 million people in...
Laundry detergent recalled due to bacteria exposure risk
Art of Green laundry detergent products are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain pseudomonas aeruginosa, a potentially harmful bacteria.
Popculture
Pepper Recall Issued
Those hoping to share the gift of spices this holiday season may need to rethink their gifts. A pepper collection gift set sold at World Market stores nationwide has been recalled just days before Christmas. According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Something South African LLC. on Dec. 15 recalled the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set due to possible mold and Ochratoxin A contamination.
Sioux City Journal
Is it COVID, the flu, RSV or just a cold? Here's what your symptoms could mean
There's a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a "tripledemic." Public health officials have seen "elevated" levels of all three viruses circulating in the U.S. ahead of the holidays, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky warned.
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
Why do you have a sore throat when you wake up in the morning? Experts say it’s not always COVID or flu
It’s possible that allergies, acid reflux, or the lack of humidity in your bedroom are to blame.
Blood pressure medicine recalled because of presence of cancer-causing impurity
A Baltimore, Maryland, pharmaceutical company has recalled four lots of a medication for high blood pressure because testing has detected a higher than recommended level of a cancer-causing impurity. Lupin Pharmaceuticals has recalled Quinapril tablets in 20 mg and 40 mg, according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and...
Dark Chocolate Isn't the Only Food With Heavy Metals. Here's How to Protect Yourself
"There are measurable amounts [of heavy metals] in pretty much all foods."
studyfinds.org
Restaurant dishwashers leaving soap residue on dishware that could seriously harm gut health
ZÜRICH, Switzerland — When eating out at a restaurant, you assume you’re getting a squeaky-clean plate with your meal. However, your gut may beg to differ. A new study from Swedish immunologists found that commercial dishwashers, common in many restaurants, leave behind a chemical residue that’s toxic to the gastrointestinal tract.
Major baby formula recalled after potentially deadly bacteria discovered
At least five batches of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula were recalled, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Effingham Radio
Sesame To Join List Of Major Food Allergies
Sesame will soon join the list of major food allergens. The FDA says sesame will become part of the list defined by law on January 1st. The change comes thanks to the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research Act passed in April of last year. A vice president with Food Allergy Research and Education told CNN the change will help the one-point-six-million Americans with a life-threatening sesame allergy.
Symptoms To Look For If Your Dog Has Allergies
Seeing your pet suffering can feel very frustrating. Dogs, unlike humans, can't verbally express what's causing their discomfort, which makes the entire process of figuring out the reasons for their distress all the more challenging. When it comes to allergies in dogs, there's an additional layer of confusion because of...
foodsafetynews.com
Making homemade eggnog without the Salmonella
Whether or not you’re a fan of eggnog, someone is probably bringing it to your New Year’s gathering. If not made properly, the homemade eggnog recipe could include Salmonella. And no — adding alcohol does not kill the germs. This is especially dangerous if you are serving...
psychologytoday.com
For a Happier New Year, Consider the Way You Think
The pandemic may be receding, but it is still affecting our daily lives. In disaster recovery terms, we are we are in the disillusionment period. We can’t control everything that happens to us, but we can control how we respond. “Happy New Year” and “Have a Good Day” have...
neurologylive.com
Motor Symptoms Predate Prodromal Parkinson Disease by 3 Years, Study Finds
The case-control study identified numerous motor symptoms and signals that are associated with Parkinson disease diagnosis years after they begin to occur. Using Medicare-linked data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study (NHATS), recently published findings found an association between motor symptoms and unrecognized Parkinson disease (PD) that was seen up to 3 years before diagnosis.1.
I’m a skincare expert – three anti-aging tips that are a must in the winter, including the tech you should sleep with
MOST of us don't wear the same clothes in the winter as we do in summer or fall — so why would our skincare routines stay the same across seasons?. Skincare expert and licensed esthetician Jennifer Adell (@jennifer_adell) says adjusting for the colder weather is important and shared her top anti-aging tips for winter with The U.S. Sun.
Opinion: The health goal you need for the new year is not what you think
‘How to lose weight’ is one of Google’s top ten most searched questions. Here’s why it shouldn’t be your resolution.
psychreg.org
Nutritional Needs after Menopause
The secret to staying active and youthful after menopause is healthy nutrition and regular physical exercise. Nutritional habits are essential among the various aspects of health promotion and lifestyle adaptation to the postmenopausal period. Because they concern all women, they may be modified and impact longevity and quality of life.
Prevention
What Is Red Light Therapy? Dermatologists Explain the Potential Skin Benefits
How does red light therapy work, and what is it used for?. You’ve probably seen or heard the term “red light therapy,” whether at your dermatologist’s office or on the shelves at your favorite beauty store—or maybe you’ve even noticed celebrities like Kate Hudson, Victoria Beckham, and Chrissy Teigan touting the skincare treatment, donning glowing, red light-emitting face masks or waving red wands over their faces on social media. But what is red light therapy, exactly, and how does it work?
GreenMatters
