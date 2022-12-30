Read full article on original website
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, officials' targeting call explanation
Ohio State played the final quarter of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game and entered concussion protocol, according to coach Ryan Day. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-41, outscoring the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final quarter. Officials initially called Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for targeting on the hit that forced Harrison out of the game, but they overturned the call upon video review. After the game, Day was asked whether he got an explanation for why officials overturned the call, which would have resulted in Bullard's ejection.
Nick Saban sends message about Alabama entering 2023
Every team at Alabama must establish its identity and goals. And Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban expects his 2023 squad to do just that following Saturday's Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State. Equipped with the 2023 cycle's top recruiting class, Alabama expects to reload despite losing a number of expected early-round picks, including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., who have not yet announced their plans.
4-star wide receiver Raymond Cottrell flips commitment from Georgia to Texas A&M
The Georgia Bulldogs retooled their wide receiver room this offseason by signing three wide receivers from the high school ranks and landing two more from the transfer portal. With the Bulldogs loading up at the position, the team’s remaining commitment at the position has decided to head elsewhere. Four-star...
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter gives fiery press conference after Rutgers upsets No. 1 Boilermakers
Purdue basketball and head coach Matt Painter suffered their first of of the 2022-23 season Monday when they fell 65-64 to Rutgers. Cam Spencer hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 14 seconds. "I thought our looks were pretty good. I thought the turnovers for us — it was those...
BREAKING: Chicago Big Man James Brown Commits to UNC
A new year. A new Tar Heel. James Brown, a 2024 forward at Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita, announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina on Monday. Brown is ranked the No. 27 overall prospect in the junior class, and joins Elliot Cadeau and Drake Powell on UNC's 2024 commitment list.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Huggins: "The next time it happens, he will no longer be a Mountaineer"
Bob Huggins was not a happy camper. The West Virginia Head Coach joined in on the postgame radio show, and did not hold much back. He started with a comment about the referees, but he ultimately came back to one conclusion - "you can't blame it on anybody but us." Huggins pointed to missed free throws down the stretch and missed shots on offense, but one thing really had his ire - senior guard Erik Stevenson fouling out and getting a crucial technical for the second game in a row.
Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction
A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
4-star QB Austin Novosad gives insight into signing with Oregon over Baylor
Austin Novosad was one of the headliners for Oregon's historic 2023 National Signing Day haul as he flipped from the Baylor Bears to the Oregon Ducks. What went into his.
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson calls Wisconsin basketball team 'scumbags,' says feeling is 'very mutual'
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson claimed that there was nothing he could say to add more fuel to his team's February matchups against the Wisconsin Badgers. But that's what he ended up doing anyway. On Barstool Sports' Roundball podcast, the Wolverines' star took host Marty Mush up on a chance to...
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Three of Tennessee’s recent transfer additions rated by 247Sports
Three of the four transfers Tennessee has added so far this offseason have now been rated by 247Sports. Two of them are currently ranked among the top 10 transfers at their respective positions. BYU linebacker transfer Keenan Pili, who announced his commitment to the Vols on Dec. 21, has received...
Former Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon returning to the sideline on Tuesday
No one knows if Mark Turgeon will ever return to the court as a coach, but the former Maryland basketball coach will be courtside as a TV announcer for the first time on Tuesday. Turgeon is listed as the TV analyst for the Ball State-Toledo game on Tuesday, according to...
Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal
For the second day in a row, the Michigan football team saw one of its reserve players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, as backup defensive lineman Julius Welschof has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Welschof, a 6-foot-6, 266-pounder from Miesbach, Bavaria, Germany, appeared in 34 games over the...
Aaron Williams excited to see what Jeff Brohm can do at Louisville
Louisville cornerback signee Aaron Williams is among the group of elite prospects arriving in San Antonio, Tex., to participate in the annual All-American Bowl at the Alamo Dome on Saturday afternoon. Williams joins fellow UofL signee Pierce Clarkson, along with commit Jamari Johnson as selected participants in the game that will air on NBC at 1pm.
Rick Barnes explains decision for top signee to enroll early
Rick Barnes confirmed Monday morning that his top-rated signee in the class of 2023, four-star guard Freddie Dilione, will enroll early and arrive at Tennessee this month. Dilione will redshirt and won't play this season. The North Carolina native signed with the Vols on Nov. 9 after committing prior to...
Brad Peterson returning to Mississippi State football staff
A couple of years after announcing he was leaving the coaching profession, Brad Peterson is back with Mississippi State. Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Sources told 247Sports that Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be in a position similar to a Chief of Staff for the coach’s first football staff as head coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s Director of Player Personnel from 2016-21.
Darnell Washington injury update in CFP for Georgia football vs Ohio State
ATLANTA -- Georgia is battling back against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and it might have to do so without one of its best players. Junior tight end Darnell Washington was spotted limping to the locker room in the second quarter. He was announced as out for now with a left ankle injury. Ohio State starting tight end Cade Stover also left the game in the first half. Georgia and Ohio State are tied 21-21. Washington has started in 12 of 13 games this season, making 26 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown, including a nine-yard reception in the Peach Bowl. He is second among tight ends in college football this season with 16 yards per catch. In 35 career games, Washington has 26 career starts, making 44 catches for 746 yards and three touchdowns while showcasing himself as one of the premier blockers in the country.
Georgia players share what they saw, thought on game-deciding kick at end of Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — When Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles lined up for a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of Saturday’s Peach Bowl, the Georgia players on the field were focused on their responsibilities. Meanwhile, several Georgia players on the sideline debated watching the game’s deciding play or looking away and waiting to hear what happened.
Gamecocks RB hits the NCAA Transfer Portal
Rashad Amos is the latest member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football team to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Amos, who joined the program in 2020, entered the portal late Sunday afternoon. He appeared in 10 games this season, rushing twice for seven yards during the 2022 season. One went for a 2-yard loss in the Gator Bowl.
