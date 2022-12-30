Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All PG&E customers near Oroville restored power
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:36 A.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to all customers in the Oroville area Tuesday morning. The power outage left 1,500 customers without power Tuesday morning. The outage was along Highway 162 and Miners Ranch Road east of Oroville. The lights went out just after 4 a.m.
Rental pickup truck catches on fire on Highway 99
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - Northbound Highway 99 south of Chico was down to one lane after a pickup truck caught on fire Monday afternoon. The fire was at the intersection of Highway 99 and Neal Road. It broke out just after 12:15 p.m. The truck was fully...
Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
First responders encourage flooded road safety
Flooded Roads have Butte County first responders ready for water rescues and encourage drivers to avoid flooded roadways. Flooded Roads have Butte County first responders ready for water rescues and encourage drivers to avoid flooded roadways.
Families in Gridley shocked at officer-involved shooting
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey says one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Gridley. It happened off of Magnolia St. between Kentucky St. and Ohio St. Ramsey tells Action News Now it happened down an alleyway surrounded by homes. “At first, I was thinking...
Person found dead near Chico’s Butte County Library parking lot
CHICO, Calif. - A person was found dead in the parking lot area of the Butte County Library in Chico Monday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the library on Sherman Avenue around 7:20 a.m. after a security officer found the person and requested medical attention.
3rd shipment of supplies sent to Ukraine from Chico
Volunteers gathered to load up a 40 foot tall container full of medical supplies and other items, including an x-ray machine that was donated by a chiropractor in Chico. 3rd shipment of supplies sent to Ukraine from Chico. Volunteers gathered to load up a 40 foot tall container full of...
New sheriff, undersheriff enter office in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt and Undersheriff Phil Johnston retired on Tuesday. Replacing Hencratt is Sheriff Dave Kain as Undersheriff Jeff Garrett replaced Johnston. The Tehama County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Kain and Undersheriff Garrett are excited to get to work to restore staffing and services...
Butte Strong Fund to focus on 2 categories in its final year
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The North Valley Community Foundation’s (NVCF) Butte Strong Fund will focus its final year of grants on housing and health and wellness. The NVCF says there will be four cycles with defined application periods for large grants in 2023. In the first quarter, the housing...
Elected Butte County officials sworn into office Monday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Newly elected and re-elected Butte County officials took the oath of office on Monday. This includes new Clerk-Recorder Keaton Denlay, replacing Candace Grubbs after her 36 years of service. The new Butte County Assessor Alyssa Douglas and newly-elected District 2 Supervisor Peter Durfee took the oath...
Gridley man identified in deadly officer-involved shooting
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Butte County District Attorney's Office has identified the man they say was involved in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Gridley Monday. The suspect, 43-year-old Baltazar Rubio of Gridley, was killed after authorities say that he pointed a stolen semi-automatic pistol at a Gridley Police officer in an alleyway near Magnolia Street.
Police investigating 3 reports of shots fired on New Year’s Day in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - 6:30 P.M. UPDATED - Red Bluff Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired early on New Year's Day. Police say they believe two reports may be connected. An officer told Action News Now that a drive by shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday. Sgt....
Here are your 2022 CA Circuit Finals highlights
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A SOLD OUT performance capped the final night of the PRCA California Circuit Finals RAM Rodeo in Red Bluff Saturday, December 31, 2022. It was the Red Bluff Round-Up's third year as the host rodeo for the finals, a big success. More than 2,000 tickets were...
Gyms and health shops are busy following New Year's resolutions
CHICO, Calif. - New year, same old resolution according to surveys put out by Statista. For the third year in a row, exercise, diet and losing weight were the top resolutions for Americans. Action News Now went to local fitness centers and health shops to see how this popular resolution...
Chico High Grad wins rugby national championship with Cal Poly Humboldt
Cal Poly Humboldt's Men's Rugby team won its first-ever national championship. Chico High Grad Bryce Darlington is among those who lifted the Cohen Cup. Chico High Grad wins rugby national championship with Cal Poly Humboldt. Cal Poly Humboldt's Men's Rugby team won its first-ever national championship. Chico High Grad Bryce...
