AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A Wagener man is dead after his truck overturned in Aiken Sunday. The accident happened on the 600 block of New Bridge Rd. shortly after 11:30 a.m. Deputies say when they arrived to the scene, they found a 2004 Dodge Ram truck overturned off of the roadway with the driver partially ejected. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. South Carolina Highway Patrol tells investigators the driver was traveling on New Bridge Rd. near Twin Creek Farm Rd. when he crossed over the median, left the roadway, and struck a fence, overturning his vehicle.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO