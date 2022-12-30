ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tru News of Facts !
4d ago

Wow! Y’all just put the picture up there after saying deputy clear. Smh… How do you think the family will feel about this being publicly shown.

Reply(2)
7
 

wfxg.com

Suspect arrested in New Ellenton stabbing

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WFXG) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in New Ellenton. The New Ellenton Police Department confirms to FOX54 that Perry Ruben has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the stabbing. He's being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.
NEW ELLENTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County deputies find missing 12-year-old

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert for a missing endangered autistic boy. The cancellation at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday came just minutes after the initial alert was issued. Jabez Beggs has last been seen around 10:30 a.m. In canceling the alert, deputies said:...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County shoot-out sends 1 person to hospital

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on Johnson Street on Monday. According to the Johnston assistant police chief, there were three subjects, and one was shot multiple times around noon. According to authorities, one of the subjects went to the hospital. He...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Wagener man killed in Aiken County crash

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A Wagener man is dead after his truck overturned in Aiken Sunday. The accident happened on the 600 block of New Bridge Rd. shortly after 11:30 a.m. Deputies say when they arrived to the scene, they found a 2004 Dodge Ram truck overturned off of the roadway with the driver partially ejected. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. South Carolina Highway Patrol tells investigators the driver was traveling on New Bridge Rd. near Twin Creek Farm Rd. when he crossed over the median, left the roadway, and struck a fence, overturning his vehicle.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
athleticbusiness.com

Swim Instructor Charged in Boy's Drowning Death

A traveling swim instructor in Augusta, Ga., is facing charges after a boy drowned this past summer as she was wrapping up a class. Israel “Izzy” Scott, 4, drowned on June 14 at his second day of swim class, as reported by the Atlanta Black Star. District attorney...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

RCSO searching for missing man, may be having suicidal thoughts

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. 36-year-old Kevin Coward was last seen walking away from his residence on Cooney Circle on Friday, December 30th around 4:35 P.M. Coward was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a pair of unknown colored pants. According […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed Away

24-year-old Byron Speller was a single father of two children, ages seven and two. Their mother passed away, and Byron was raising his children on his own. On June 29, 2018, Byron locked himself out of his car at the Kroger in the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, Georgia. Byron called his brother, Corey Morgan, and a locksmith. Corey and the locksmith arrived at the Kroger parking lot and got his car unlocked.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Sheriff's Office searching for missing Augusta man with dementia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. According to the sheriff's office, seventy-four-year-old L.D. Henderson was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30 leaving his home on the 3700 block of Fairington Dr. He was driving a white 2004 Ford Mustang.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

1 injured in Johnston shootout

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - One person is injured and police are searching for more suspects after a shootout Monday afternoon in Johnston, South Carolina. The Johnston Police Department tells FOX54 it happened sometime between noon and 1 p.m. on Johnson St. near Walker St. According to police, two people got into an argument, then pulled weapons and exchanged gunfire.
JOHNSTON, SC

