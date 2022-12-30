Read full article on original website
Tru News of Facts !
4d ago
Wow! Y’all just put the picture up there after saying deputy clear. Smh… How do you think the family will feel about this being publicly shown.
Reply(2)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed AwayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAugusta, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AugustaTed RiversAugusta, GA
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Related
Investigation reveals murder-suicide as cause of death after two bodies found in Saluda County in December
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On December 27th, 2022, Saluda County Deputies responded to a residence on Long Cane Road for a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies could not get anyone to the door. They made entry into the home and found the deceased bodies of a male and female. Throughout the course of the […]
FOUND: Aiken County deputies call off search for missing endangered child with autism
UPDATE: Jabez Beggs has been located safely and is with family.
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested in New Ellenton stabbing
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WFXG) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in New Ellenton. The New Ellenton Police Department confirms to FOX54 that Perry Ruben has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the stabbing. He's being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.
Man with assault rifle, security gear demands family leave Augusta restaurant
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County law enforcement issued an arrest warrant for a man after a situation at a local restaurant. A family told NewsChannel 6 that a man who appeared to be wearing security officer gear arrived at their table with an assault rifle. The family turned to social media and then news […]
Suspect wanted in North Augusta road rage shooting arrested in Candler County
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The suspect wanted by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety in a road rage shooting has been arrested. According to the incident report, authorities were dispatched to a wreck involving two gray vehicles on the I-20 exit ramp at West Martintown Road in North Augusta, and while on the […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken County deputies find missing 12-year-old
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert for a missing endangered autistic boy. The cancellation at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday came just minutes after the initial alert was issued. Jabez Beggs has last been seen around 10:30 a.m. In canceling the alert, deputies said:...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County shoot-out sends 1 person to hospital
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on Johnson Street on Monday. According to the Johnston assistant police chief, there were three subjects, and one was shot multiple times around noon. According to authorities, one of the subjects went to the hospital. He...
Woman found severely injured and unconscious next to car at Langley Pond
An investigation is underway after a woman was found with severe injuries and unconscious next to her car at Langley Pond on New Year's Day.
wfxg.com
Wagener man killed in Aiken County crash
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A Wagener man is dead after his truck overturned in Aiken Sunday. The accident happened on the 600 block of New Bridge Rd. shortly after 11:30 a.m. Deputies say when they arrived to the scene, they found a 2004 Dodge Ram truck overturned off of the roadway with the driver partially ejected. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. South Carolina Highway Patrol tells investigators the driver was traveling on New Bridge Rd. near Twin Creek Farm Rd. when he crossed over the median, left the roadway, and struck a fence, overturning his vehicle.
abcnews4.com
Midlands family mourns 2 loved ones killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Christmas day
COLUMBIA, SC — A family in the Midlands now mourns the loss of two loved ones after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer claimed both lives on Christmas day. The McCoy family is holding onto each other for support as they head into the New Year after suffering a tragic loss on Christmas day.
Man shot multiple times in broad daylight blocks from downtown Johnston
Johnston Police Department is investigating after one man was found shot multiple times outside of a home on Walker Street, just blocks away from downtown Johnston in Edgefield.
athleticbusiness.com
Swim Instructor Charged in Boy's Drowning Death
A traveling swim instructor in Augusta, Ga., is facing charges after a boy drowned this past summer as she was wrapping up a class. Israel “Izzy” Scott, 4, drowned on June 14 at his second day of swim class, as reported by the Atlanta Black Star. District attorney...
RCSO searching for missing man, may be having suicidal thoughts
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. 36-year-old Kevin Coward was last seen walking away from his residence on Cooney Circle on Friday, December 30th around 4:35 P.M. Coward was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a pair of unknown colored pants. According […]
WRDW-TV
What happened at Langley Pond? Questions mount after woman beaten unconscious
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is shedding new light on a New Year’s mystery at Langley Pond. A woman appeared to have been assaulted before she was found unconscious next to a vehicle at Langley Pond Park, according to newly released information from deputies.
wach.com
Lexington Police looking for woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- The Lexington Police Department needs help looking for a woman they believe stole a $3,000 check at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union on December 31, 2022. Police said she used a stolen driver's license when cashing the check and was driving a grey Ford...
Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed Away
24-year-old Byron Speller was a single father of two children, ages seven and two. Their mother passed away, and Byron was raising his children on his own. On June 29, 2018, Byron locked himself out of his car at the Kroger in the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, Georgia. Byron called his brother, Corey Morgan, and a locksmith. Corey and the locksmith arrived at the Kroger parking lot and got his car unlocked.
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office searching for missing Augusta man with dementia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. According to the sheriff's office, seventy-four-year-old L.D. Henderson was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30 leaving his home on the 3700 block of Fairington Dr. He was driving a white 2004 Ford Mustang.
wfxg.com
1 injured in Johnston shootout
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - One person is injured and police are searching for more suspects after a shootout Monday afternoon in Johnston, South Carolina. The Johnston Police Department tells FOX54 it happened sometime between noon and 1 p.m. on Johnson St. near Walker St. According to police, two people got into an argument, then pulled weapons and exchanged gunfire.
Comments / 19