Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Trash Collection Delays Cause Overflowing Cans and Frustration for Dallas ResidentsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
Dallas chef-driven restaurant opens 2023 with debut on Greenville Ave
In one of the first Dallas restaurant openings of 2023, welcome Quarter Acre, the new Lower Greenville spot from chef Toby Archibald, which opened quietly over the weekend at 2023 Greenville Ave. #110.According to a release, the menu features contemporary global cuisine inspired by Archibald's world travels and New Zealand roots, with an emphasis on local produce as well as national and international ingredients such as seafood and wine from New Zealand and Australia.Archibald has been in Dallas since 2016, when he served as Chef de Cuisine of Bullion, then Executive Chef of Georgie by Curtis Stone.Menu highlights at Quarter...
Zaap Kitchen to bring spicy Lao Thai food to 2 new Dallas-area locations
Acclaimed Asian restaurant concept Zaap Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats is bringing more of its top-notch spicy food to Dallas-Fort Worth.The small, popular family-run restaurant from husband-and-wife Tony and Manichanh Moe Singharaj that's famous for serving both Laos and Thailand cuisine, is opening two new locations: one in Plano and another in Las Colinas. The Plano location is going into a former T-Mobile store at 5976 W. Parker Rd. #304, at the southeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway in mid-2023. The Las Colinas restaurant is a former Jimmy John's and will open in late fall, says Managing Partner Kevin...
getnews.info
Dr. Jack Bodie Dubbed the Best Dentist in Dallas by Numerous Satisfied Customers
Jack Bodie, DDS is a premier cosmetic dentist clinic based in Richardson a suburb of Dallas, TX. The founder and lead dentist Jack Bodie was labeled as the best dentist in Richardson TX for his exemplary skills, attention to detail, and quality service. Dr. Jack Bodie is a Richardson dentist...
CandysDirt.com
Dallas as it Once Was: A Glimpse at Dallas’s Neighborhoods From Decades Past
On this first day of 2023, let’s take a look back at Dallas as it once was. Imagine the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages that once traveled down Greenville Avenue. A Japanese pagoda in Oak Cliff that was accessible only by footbridge. A Dallas neighborhood with noisy yet loved resident peacocks. Here’s a look at the origins of Dallas’s most beloved neighborhoods as we’ve covered through the years on CandysDirt.com.
Popular play about history-making walk-out marches from Dallas to San Antonio in January
A popular play based on an important event in Texas history is heading to San Antonio, from the Dallas theater company that originally created and produced it.Called Crystal City 1969, the play is based on the true story of Chicano students in South Texas who walked out of class and into civil rights history.On December 9, 1969, Crystal City High School students Severita Lara, Diana Serna, and Mario Treviño led a historic walkout that inspired local Mexican Americans to run for political office.When those candidates won a majority on the school board in 1970, institutional changes were implemented to Crystal...
BBQ restaurant's new spinoff sizzles in this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.1. Dallas BBQ restaurant with Wagyu brisket will spin off location in Addison. Like a holiday gift to BBQ fans, a Dallas barbecue restaurant is expanding with a spinoff: Oak'd BBQ, which first debuted on Greenville Avenue in late 2020, is opening a location in Addison. It'll open in February at 4525 Belt Line Rd., a space that was home for 20-plus years to Chamberlain Seafood.2. Sprawling ranch in Texas bluebonnet mecca steps onto market for $7.75M. Anyone...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Trash Piles as City Fails to Pick Up
Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse this holiday season. It comes after a Dec. 5 trash collection schedule change that was supposed to improve service. Residents said Monday there was no city collection...
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd
Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
Birdcall Restaurant Brand is Concluding Arrangements to Open A New Location In Richardson
Birdcall is a Colorado-based restaurant brand that specializes in offering 100% natural chicken meals and delivering superior services. The Colorado-based restaurant chain is among new businesses that will arrive in Richardson in 2023. There is no certain date for the opening yet, but officials expect it to be sometime in the Q3 of 2023.
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies
Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food.Photo byDaniel LeeonUnsplash. Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:
This All-Abilities Playground in Fort Worth, Texas is the Best Ever!
It doesn’t seem like that long ago that I was running around the playground, climbing up to go on the slide, or spinning around on the tire swing. While it’s been more years than I want to admit, I always had great memories of going to the park with friends or siblings and playing for hours. So, when I heard about Frank Kent’s Dream Park in Fort Worth, Texas I thought the idea was amazing and I wanted to share all of the fun details with you.
These spots have the best thick bacon in Dallas: Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast, lunch, dinner, shoot, even dessert, you can’t go wrong with having bacon a part of any meal you’re sitting down for. While the new year is here, Friday December 30 was National Bacon Day, “It’s an incredibly versatile food. You can eat it on a burger if you’re ready for a major calorie-fest.
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
CandysDirt.com
7 Dallas Creatives Worth a Revisit
The Dallas design community is overflowing with talent — exactly why we love showcasing the incredibly accomplished creatives residing in our own backyard. This week we revisit seven of our favorites, each unique, but with one thing in common: The ability to inspire, surprise, and delight. 1. Meredith Ellis.
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Donate Clothes & More in DFW
In the New Year, and with spring cleaning season upon us, consider donating your gently used items to charity. Next question is, where to donate your gently used clothes and more in DFW! Sometimes charities vary in what they are able to take, so we’ve not only included what items are acceptable, but also relevant links and their locations. Your items will either go to an individual in need, free of charge, or it’ll be purchased by the surrounding community with all proceeds going back into the non-profit and its mission.
These are the 10 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for January
New year, new goal of seeing more theater (right? Right!). Luckily, companies all across Dallas-Fort Worth are ready to help you meet that goal.In order of start date, here are 10 local shows to watch this month:The Dimension of DeathPegasus Theatre, through January 22The world premiere of the 22nd Harry Hunsacker adventure by Kurt Kleinmann finds us in the year 1955. Harry, Nigel, and Foster have been dispatched to a Top Secret Air Force base in Nevada where a matter of the highest level of National Security awaits them. They’d heard rumors about Paradise Ranch but the reality of what...
Man gunned down in Dallas, may be the first Dallas homicide of 2023
A killer is still on the run after leaving a man to die in Dallas early on New Year’s morning. The victim was found badly wounded at an address on Mar Vista Trail near Loop 12 and Kiest in southwest Dallas. He died at the hospital.
