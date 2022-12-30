Read full article on original website
Venezuela Plans to Monitor Crypto Transactions in Real Time
Sudeban stated it is developing a system to monitor financial transactions in real-time. The government is looking into how much money is changing hands in the crypto markets. To prevent a devaluation of the bolivar, the Venezuelan government plans to monitor P2P cryptocurrency transactions. On December 20th, Venezuela’s banking watchdog Sudeban said that, with the support of Sunacrip, the country’s cryptocurrency regulator, it is developing a system to monitor financial transactions in real-time.
Ex-Meta crypto head expects crypto winter to drag through 2024
David Marcus, founder of Bitcoin (BTC) payments firm Lightspark, disappointed crypto bulls hoping for a quick crypto market recovery, as he predicted that the bear cycle will likely last through 2024. In a blog post on Dec. 30, Marcus, who was the co-creator of Meta’s scrapped crypto project Diem, wrote:
Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers From 24 Hours
The top 5 gainers from 24h are LDO, SOL, BIT, LUNC, and LTC. The Top 1 gainer from 24 hours is Lido DAO (LDO). As the market and the downfall of the FTX led to suffering the entire crypto market faced the red and global crypto has fallen from trillions to billions and it is still trying to recover from down and at the time of writing the global market cap is $805.83B and it has increased to 0.90% in the last 24 hours. And the top five gainers in the last 24 hours are Lido DAO (LDO), Solana (SOL), BitDAO (BIT), Terra Classic (LUNC), and Litecoin (LTC).
Ethereum Whales Acquire SHIB Ahead of the Shibarium Launch
As of the end of the previous day, a total of 182,339,090 SHIB tokens had been burned. The burn rate increased by 13,198% on December 31st. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on the rise as Ethereum “whales” buy up large quantities of the cryptocurrency. Community members anticipate a dramatic increase in SHIB burn and usefulness on the chain in 2023, as main developers Shytoshi Kusama and Trophias, together with the Shiba Inu Ecosystem, tease the debut of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain.
Miner US Limited the Most Trustable and Certified Hash Mining Service
If you are interested to know more about Miner US Limited you can check out the : Miner US Limited Introduction Video. Cloud mining is a method for mining a cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, using rented cloud computing power and without installing and directly running the necessary hardware and software. Cloud mining firms enable account creation and remote participation in cryptocurrency mining for a nominal fee, making mining accessible to a greater number of people worldwide. Since this type of mining is performed in the cloud, equipment maintenance and direct energy costs are reduced.
Cryptocurrency Technology Will Move Toward More “Stable Hands” Says Circle CSO
Dante Disparte says that the current market conditions will be a boon to the crypto industry. As per Circle CSO, cryptography and blockchain will still be crucial components of the current economic toolkit. Dante Disparte, the Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy for the leading digital financial services...
Binance Eyes South Korean Market Via Acquisition of Gopax Exchange
The purchase announcement was originally scheduled for Christmas but was postponed. Binance left South Korea in January 2021. On Monday, Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, finished its due diligence on the purchase of Gopax and officially returned to the South Korean market. Among South Korea’s crypto exchanges, Gopax is a strong contender. According to a source with knowledge of the situation. The purchase announcement was originally scheduled for around Christmas but was postponed owing to final negotiations.
Crypto Asset Manager Valkyrie to Save Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
Following the GBTC discount to NAV increases, Valkyrie announces sponsor for Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust. The fund’s discount had increased to above 45% by December 30, 2022. Valkyrie Investments, the largest fund in the cryptocurrency industry, stated on December 28 that it had proposed to become the “sponsor and...
India Pushing For Global Crypto Regulations With G20 Presidency
The 172-page report touches on topics including blockchain-based assets. The volatility in the crypto assets market was cited as one of the major dangers. This past Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s central bank, published its monthly Financial Stability Report (FSR) for the month of December. The 172-page report touches on topics including blockchain-based assets, CBDCs issued by governments, and decentralized finance (DeFi).
Japan’s Gaming Firm ‘Gumi’ Partners With Square Enix and SBI Holdings
SBI Holdings will increase its position in the firm to 22.46%. Square Enix’s shareholding will be very little at 3.01%. There has been a recent uptick in the number of game developers interested in including metaverse features. Japanese mobile entertainment provider Gumi has established a strategic partnership with other Japanese firms Square Enix and SBI Holdings.
Gray Scale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) Trading at 60% Discount
Since November 2021 it has consistently traded at a discount to market prices. Grayscale has been fighting the SEC for approval into Exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to data provided by YCharts. The discount at which the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) trades in relation to the price of Ethereum (ETH) is at an all-time high of 59.39%. Although the fund has historically traded at a premium to ETH. Since November 2021 it has consistently traded at a discount to market prices.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2023 — Will TON Hit $10 Soon?
Bullish TON price prediction for 2023 is $3.4450 to $5.1025. Toncoin (TON) price might also reach $10 soon. Bearish TON price prediction for 2023 is $1.2025. In Toncoin (TON) price prediction 2023, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about TON to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Allnodes Releases ‘PublicNode’ Endpoints Supporting Terra Classic Dapps
This will aid the Terra Classic blockchain in attracting more useful applications. Allnodes provides fast, free, and dependable network nodes. Allnodes is a company that offers hosting and staking services but does not hold user funds, hence they have published an endpoints suite called PublicNode. Endpoints for DApps developed on Terra Classic network, Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, and Evmos will be made available through PublicNode. This next action will aid the Terra Classic blockchain in attracting more useful applications. As it continues its road toward mainstream acceptance.
Lido Finance Now Has Highest TVL in DeFi Surpassing MakerDAO
Lido’s liquid staking protocol has a total market cap of $5.96 billion in TVL. Lido finance had the largest portion of staked ETH among DeFi, at 31%. Total value locked (TVL) for Lido Finance, one of several decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, has risen to the top since the Ethereum merging in September. DeFiLlama reports that as of right now, Lido’s liquid staking protocol has a total market cap of $5.96 billion in TVL, which is more than both MakerDAO’s $5.91 billion and AAVE’s $3.26 billion.
Australia Surpasses El Salvador in Number of Crypto ATMs
Australia has installed 219 cryptocurrency ATMs as we enter the year 2023. The nation put in place 99 cryptocurrency ATMs in the last three months of 2022. Shortly after being the fourth-largest crypto ATM hub in the world, El Salvador was overtaken by Australia. To the dismay of Bitcoin (BTC) pioneers in El Salvador, Australia has installed 216 cryptocurrency ATMs as we enter the year 2023, pushing the Central American nation further down the list.
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki Plans Buying More Bitcoin
Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter wrote the book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” in 1997. Bitcoin has been recognized as a commodity by the CFTC’s chairman, Rostin Behnam. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the book Rich Dad, Poor Dad, has highlighted the fundamental motivation for his investment in bitcoin. The famous author has speculated that limits imposed by the SEC would “crush” most other crypto tokens.
Russia Plans to Establish New Power Plants Amid Mining Surge
People are consuming more power, which might strain the system’s infrastructure. Republic of Khakassia and the Irkutsk Oblast grids are under the most strain right now. Nikolay Shulginov, Russia’s Minister of Energy, has acknowledged the growing demand for energy from cryptocurrency miners in certain regions of Siberia. Media agencies covering cryptocurrency said that he said that more power plants may be needed to accommodate demand.
Gemini Co-founder Targets Barry Silbert Over Genesis Withdrawals
Winklevoss suggested that Barry Silbert have an emergency meeting with Gemini team. The Gemini Earn users are exhausted and in a bind, as Winklevoss noted in his letter. Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of Gemini, expressed frustration in an open letter to Barry Silbert, CEO of Digital Currency Group (DCG), about the company’s slow response in regards to stopping Genesis withdrawals. About 340,000 Earn customers are still waiting for withdrawals to be restored, and he addressed their plight. Collectively, the users had entrusted over $900 million, he claimed. To sum up, Winklevoss suggested that Barry Silbert have an emergency meeting with the Gemini management.
Major Cryptocurrencies Soar as the Market Turns Green
Bitcoin (BTC) is now trading around $16,733.30, 0.07% up in the last 24 hours. Altcoins also attained a significant price surge during the past 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market currently signals a bullish outlook. Due to the markets’ sudden “green turn,” the leading cryptocurrencies are witnessing a positive price momentum, with their values increasing during the last 24 hours.
Turkey Announces Blockchain-based Digital Identity Application
People’s digital data may remain accessible on their portable devices. Several blockchain-based initiatives have been launched by Turkey over the years. Blockchain technology will be used in Turkey’s online public service login procedure. The Turkish government’s digital portal E-Devlet. Via which residents may access a variety of government services. Will soon require users to authenticate their identities using a blockchain-based digital identity before granting access.
