FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
oaklandside.org
Flood displaces hundreds from East Oakland apartment complex
Hundreds of people were displaced from an East Oakland apartment complex on New Year’s Day after the parking garage flooded and PG&E cut power. The residents of Coliseum Connections, a development with half affordable and half market-rate apartments, are now staying at a hotel by the airport for at least several more days. They’re unclear what conditions their homes will be in when they return.
oaklandside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that opened in December
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Every week we tell you the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay, then organize them by region for this, our monthly roundup. We hope it helps you find somewhere new to try.
sfbayview.com
Political titan born from Oakland mayoral election: Allyssa Victory speaks
Allyssa Victory is currently running for Democratic Party District 18 ADEM delegate; vote in person Jan. 7. The recent mayoral elections in Oakland exposed a lot of questionable practices, but one person who came out unmistakably as a political titan on the scene is the young Black woman lawyer who took everybody by storm in the election, Allyssa Victory.
Bay Area business and home owners faced with insurance questions about flood damage
SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's epic rainstorm had residents across the Bay Area who aren't used to dealing with flooding asking serious questions about whether their insurance would cover the damage. Many in San Francisco are facing a rude awakening about who will pay for all of the repairs.While much of the City is built on hills, Saturday's rainstorm wreaked havoc on the homes and businesses at the bottom of those hills. Videos posted online show people paddling surfboards and makeshift rafts in the Mission District around Folsom and 14th Streets."Within 45 minutes, I would say, the water was up to...
Collapsed roads, flooded houses, sewage overflow: What the Bay Area is dealing with post storm
"I'm not sure what we're going to do from here," Some residents had flooded basements, others had sewage water flooding their streets while businesses dealt with power outages.
sfbayview.com
Black contractors: ‘We want to put our community to work’
“I’m a contractor, I want to be a contractor. I do an excellent job. In spite of the fact that I’m small, I’m growing every day. But everything is a fight, and it shouldn’t have to be.” LaSonia Mansfield of Mansfield Construction Clean-up Co. is a brave woman – brave enough to own her own business in an industry that’s nearly all owned and controlled by white men, the old boys’ club, and brave enough to turn out at 7:00 a.m. on a cold Dec. 14 morning with other Black contractors and truckers to shut down a construction site on Potrero Hill at 26th & Connecticut to demand a fair share of the work.
beyondchron.org
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023
How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33
SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Zoo Closed Through At Least Jan. 17 Due To Sinkhole
People across the East Bay are picking up after damage from this weekend's storm, including at the Oakland Zoo. The zoo announced Sunday that the zoo itself and its popular Glowfari program are closing through at least Jan. 17 due to significant damage on the grounds from the storm. Most...
berkeleyside.org
Church uses psychedelics to experience divine presence
In Berkeley’s Portal Community Center near Ashby BART station, Pastor Bob Otis sits at a table, surrounded by psychedelic plants. The room smells of incense, and light, filtered through stained glass windows, creates colorful patterns on the sepia-colored walls. The pastor has a calm and open demeanor and is dressed casually in colorful garments, a T-shirt and jeans — a contrast to the austere attire of many church leaders.
Police activity briefly closes BART Civic Center station
SAN FRANCISCO -- BART trains were not stopping at Civic Center station in San Francisco Monday afternoon for a short time as some sort of police activity was underway at the station.The transit agency alerted of the police activity just before 2:30 p.m. A subsequent alert at 2:34 p.m. indicated trains were again stopping normally at the station.There was no immediate word on what the police activity was.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
oaklandside.org
A storm is expected to pummel the East Bay for the next 48 hours
Today is the calm before the next big storm, according to the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area office. An atmospheric river of moisture flowing from the tropics to California will bring heavy rainfall and winds ranging from 20 to 60 mph, likely causing widespread flooding and landslides. Other expected impacts include:
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Jackknife Blocks Oakland I-880
A big rig jackknife accident in Oakland on December 30 blocked all of the northbound lanes along I-880, which left drivers just sitting for hours. The accident happened around 2:00 a.m., and the big rig flipped from the jackknife, also striking another vehicle. The collision backed up traffic as far as the Oakland Coliseum for hours.
postnewsgroup.com
Richmond Family ‘Loses Everything’ After Home Burns on Christmas Eve
A fire heavily damaged two townhome units in Richmond on Christmas Eve. A GoFundMe was launched to support a family who lost “everything” in the blaze. The fire occurred in the 3200 block of South Ridge Drive in Richmond’s Hilltop area at about 11:15 p.m., according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188, the union representing Richmond firefighters.
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed, 1 injured in Oakland shooting
One man is dead and another injured after a shooting on International Boulevard and 69th Avenue on Sunday. The man who died was found at the location. The other victim was found after going to a hospital.
San Francisco is now the least air-conditioned city in the US
Local air conditioning professionals still say the number of units they install is rising significantly.
KTVU FOX 2
Roadways collapse near Oakland Zoo, Castro Valley homes
The entrance to the Oakland Zoo is impassable due to a huge sinkhole that formed when a culvert under the road collapsed. In Castro Valley, a portion of Redwood Road in the hills also collapsed. Homes in that area experienced severe flooding.
Oakland apartment residents displaced by flooding, at least 20 cars under water
One resident shared a video she took as she tried to drive her car out of the flooded garage. "The water was filthy. It was brown. There was trash," she said.
oaklandside.org
How to prepare for this week’s atmospheric river storm
An atmospheric river —a type of storm that carries a highly concentrated amount of moisture—is expected to arrive in the Bay Area around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. And when it does, it will almost certainly bring more rain and do more damage than last week’s storm, according to the National Weather Service. A “high wind warning” will also be in effect beginning at 4 a.m. Wednesday and lasting until 10 a.m. Thursday.
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead, 1 injured in Oakland double shooting
Oakland police said a double shooting left one person dead, and another injured. The gunfire broke out near the MLK Jr branch of the Oakland Public Library, officials said.
