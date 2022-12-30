Read full article on original website
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, House adjourns
WASHINGTON — Failing to elect party leader Kevin McCarthy as the new speaker of the House, Republicans adjourned in disarray Tuesday night, ending a raucous first day of the new Congress but hoping to somehow regroup on Wednesday from his historic defeat. The abrupt end to a long, messy...
Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership
Former President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership. “There is so much unnecessary turmoil in the Republican Party,” Trump…
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
1st tanker carrying LNG from US arrives in Germany
BERLIN — The first regular shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States arrived in Germany on Tuesday, part of a wide-reaching effort to help the country replace energy supplies it previously received from Russia. The tanker vessel Maria Energy arrived at the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven,...
Wave of migrants in Florida Keys is a crisis, sheriff says
KEY WEST, FLA. — At least 500 migrants have arrived in small boats along the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff's office described on Monday as a “crisis." Economic turmoil, food shortages and soaring inflation in Cuba and other parts of the...
What ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, other celebs, did for their holidays
Andrew Cuomo, whose game, fame and name never left New York while in office, holidayed in LA. His hundred years in Albany our ex-gov never even knew America had a West Coast. For his — pardon the expression — virgin experience Andrew visited daughter Michaela who’s Out There. They climbed in Big Sur. They dinnered at Nobu. They did family, friends, crabmeat, lobster and shrimp. Santa says Andrew was a good boy. More. Steve Wynn’s holiday ring-a-ding in Florida grabbed Stallone with his wife Jennifer. How much of 2023 they’ll see together, who knows . . . Governor a few governors ago, David Paterson recalled investigating Kuwait with then-Rep. Anthony Weiner — of whom civilization has since...
Drone technology amid Ukraine conflict could accelerate killer robot use
Ukraine already has semi-autonomous drones endowed with artificial intelligence. Russia also claims to possess AI weaponry.
China’s COVID lies could prove deadly for America
The only thing not going viral in China is the truth. Chinese officials are spewing lies to cover up the massive COVID carnage there. Worse, US public-health officials dawdled for a week, allowing air travelers from China in without testing, while other countries immediately blocked infected travelers from entering. Aerial photos and videos from China show body bags stacked outside hospitals and crematoria, funeral-home parking lots full and hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients jammed into hallways. In Beijing and Sichuan, more than 50% of the population is infected, according to internal government documents. Yet the Chinese government officially claims there was only one COVID...
Wall Street slips in 2023 open after ending dismal year
Stocks gave up an early gain and ended lower Tuesday, a lackluster first trading day of 2023 for Wall Street just days after it closed the books on its worst year since 2008. The S&P 500 shed a 1% gain and finished 0.4% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.8%. Small-company stocks also lost ground, pulling the Russell 2000 index 0.6% lower.
Video game workers form Microsoft's first US labor union
A group of video game testers has formed Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S., which will also be the largest in the video game industry. The Communications Workers of America said Tuesday that a majority of about 300 quality-assurance workers at Microsoft video game subsidiary ZeniMax Studios has voted to join the union.
Missouri inmate executed for 2003 murder; believed to be first transgender woman executed in US
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate who was convicted of murdering an ex-girlfriend in 2003 has been executed. It is the first execution in 2023 and is believed to be the first transgender woman to be executed in the United States. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was executed Tuesday night....
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to fraud
NEW YORK — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court Tuesday to charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform as a judge set a tentative trial date for October. Bankman-Fried, 30, denied charges accusing him of illegally diverting...
