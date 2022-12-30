Sometimes it’s nice when shows take a break from the regular plot and characters in order to check out a side story. It’s an opportunity to breathe and experience something refreshing rather than going down the same old path with the same old individuals. That’s exactly what this week’s episode of Doom Patrol decided to do. But while it was a fun and entertaining on its own, the episode really didn’t do enough to stand out and become memorable. As far as Doom Patrol craziness is concerned, it was merely a middle of the road adventure whose only blessing was the introduction of a new character.

