Venezuela Plans to Monitor Crypto Transactions in Real Time
Sudeban stated it is developing a system to monitor financial transactions in real-time. The government is looking into how much money is changing hands in the crypto markets. To prevent a devaluation of the bolivar, the Venezuelan government plans to monitor P2P cryptocurrency transactions. On December 20th, Venezuela’s banking watchdog Sudeban said that, with the support of Sunacrip, the country’s cryptocurrency regulator, it is developing a system to monitor financial transactions in real-time.
Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers From 24 Hours
The top 5 gainers from 24h are LDO, SOL, BIT, LUNC, and LTC. The Top 1 gainer from 24 hours is Lido DAO (LDO). As the market and the downfall of the FTX led to suffering the entire crypto market faced the red and global crypto has fallen from trillions to billions and it is still trying to recover from down and at the time of writing the global market cap is $805.83B and it has increased to 0.90% in the last 24 hours. And the top five gainers in the last 24 hours are Lido DAO (LDO), Solana (SOL), BitDAO (BIT), Terra Classic (LUNC), and Litecoin (LTC).
Will Ethereum OverTake Bitcoin Transactions?
Ethereum’s total transactions have overtaken Bitcoin by more than quadruple. ETH got more transactions but BTC remains the king. Ethereum’s total transactions have more than quadrupled that of Bitcoin. However, BTC remained the most popular crypto in 2022. And, despite the fact that ETH has received more transactions, Bitcoin has remained in the same position. BTC remains the undisputed monarch.
Morocco All Set With Proposed Bill on Cryptocurrency Regulations
The central bank will consult with the Moroccan Capital Markets Authority. In early 2022, the BAM had consulted the IMF and the World Bank for advice. The governor of Morocco’s central bank, also known as Bank Al-Maghrib (BAM), Abdellatif Jouahiri, has said that the country’s proposed bill on cryptocurrency is complete and would soon be given to interested parties. Jouahiri, purportedly speaking at a news conference. Stressed that the proposed law’s goal is to safeguard investors from the dangers of cryptocurrency trading and investment.
India Pushing For Global Crypto Regulations With G20 Presidency
The 172-page report touches on topics including blockchain-based assets. The volatility in the crypto assets market was cited as one of the major dangers. This past Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s central bank, published its monthly Financial Stability Report (FSR) for the month of December. The 172-page report touches on topics including blockchain-based assets, CBDCs issued by governments, and decentralized finance (DeFi).
Top Blockchain Influencers in the World
Influencer Marketing is one of the most efficient strategies to reach our target demographics in this Holocene era. Remember the old-school days when salespersons pitched product marketing at our doorsteps? Well, Influencer Marketing is an amalgamation of conventional marketing and the social media platform, pitched through the influencers of particular niches.
Miner US Limited the Most Trustable and Certified Hash Mining Service
If you are interested to know more about Miner US Limited you can check out the : Miner US Limited Introduction Video. Cloud mining is a method for mining a cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, using rented cloud computing power and without installing and directly running the necessary hardware and software. Cloud mining firms enable account creation and remote participation in cryptocurrency mining for a nominal fee, making mining accessible to a greater number of people worldwide. Since this type of mining is performed in the cloud, equipment maintenance and direct energy costs are reduced.
Binance Eyes South Korean Market Via Acquisition of Gopax Exchange
The purchase announcement was originally scheduled for Christmas but was postponed. Binance left South Korea in January 2021. On Monday, Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, finished its due diligence on the purchase of Gopax and officially returned to the South Korean market. Among South Korea’s crypto exchanges, Gopax is a strong contender. According to a source with knowledge of the situation. The purchase announcement was originally scheduled for around Christmas but was postponed owing to final negotiations.
Japan’s Gaming Firm ‘Gumi’ Partners With Square Enix and SBI Holdings
SBI Holdings will increase its position in the firm to 22.46%. Square Enix’s shareholding will be very little at 3.01%. There has been a recent uptick in the number of game developers interested in including metaverse features. Japanese mobile entertainment provider Gumi has established a strategic partnership with other Japanese firms Square Enix and SBI Holdings.
Crypto Whales Move Around $366 Million Worth of XRP Tokens
The biggest single transaction recorded by the tally, 500M XRP tokens were exchanged. A “whale” sent around 40 million XRP to the Bitstamp cryptocurrency exchange. In the last several weeks, the price of XRP, Ripple’s native cryptocurrency, has been under extreme market pressure. On Tuesday, however, XRP’s value unexpectedly rose by 5% as rumors of a settlement in the Ripple case began to circulate. Furthermore, the information shows that crypto whales have traded a significant volume of XRP tokens in the recent day.
Gray Scale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) Trading at 60% Discount
Since November 2021 it has consistently traded at a discount to market prices. Grayscale has been fighting the SEC for approval into Exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to data provided by YCharts. The discount at which the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) trades in relation to the price of Ethereum (ETH) is at an all-time high of 59.39%. Although the fund has historically traded at a premium to ETH. Since November 2021 it has consistently traded at a discount to market prices.
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki Plans Buying More Bitcoin
Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter wrote the book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” in 1997. Bitcoin has been recognized as a commodity by the CFTC’s chairman, Rostin Behnam. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the book Rich Dad, Poor Dad, has highlighted the fundamental motivation for his investment in bitcoin. The famous author has speculated that limits imposed by the SEC would “crush” most other crypto tokens.
Bitcoin Core Developer Has Lost 200+ BTC in the Hack
Luke Dashjr, a Bitcoin developer, lost about 200 BTC in the hack. The developer claims he has no idea how hackers obtained access to his PGP key. Luke Dashjr, a Bitcoin developer and one of the core developers, claimed his PGP (Pretty Good Privacy) key was hacked. This resulted in the theft of nearly almost 200+bitcoins on Dec 31. On January 1, he tweeted that the developer had stated that the hackers had gained access to his PGP key, a typical security technique that employs two keys to gain access to encrypted data.
Major Cryptocurrencies Soar as the Market Turns Green
Bitcoin (BTC) is now trading around $16,733.30, 0.07% up in the last 24 hours. Altcoins also attained a significant price surge during the past 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market currently signals a bullish outlook. Due to the markets’ sudden “green turn,” the leading cryptocurrencies are witnessing a positive price momentum, with their values increasing during the last 24 hours.
