Ask anyone in Benicia about what was memorable in 2022 and many would agree: The July 3rd Drone Show!. If you missed our Ace Centennial Drone show on the waterfront, then you likely heard about it. It’s been the talk of the town. For those lucky to catch the spectacle, we witnessed something remarkable… a one-of-a kind, in-the-air extraordinaire, a show that left jaws hangin’ and people celebratin’. Over-the-waterfront and with the backdrop of the Carquinez Strait and Port Costa hills, a stunning and immersive drone light show lit up the night. Hosted by Callie-the-Camel, the show provided vignettes and images of Benicia’s past, including references to the Benicia Arsenal, our State Capitol, and Callie’s personal favorite, the Camel barn! Take a look:

BENICIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO