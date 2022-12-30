Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Elects New Leaders for 2023
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne was unanimously chosen to serve as 2023 Chair of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Board of Directors and Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino as Vice-Chair. County Supervisor Laura Capps, Solvang Mayor Mark Infanti, and Buellton Mayor Dave King join the board as new members. The Board also approved their regular meeting schedule through December 2023.
Marian Regional Medical Center welcomes its first baby of the year
The medical center welcomed a baby boy named Romeo Jay Lizama to his mother, Yomira Morales, and father Angel Lizama.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ancient Farming Lessons for the Future
Though UCSB doles out plenty of awards to faculty and students every year, they almost never go to citizen scientists, those folks who help academics collect data and provide critical insights while going about their daily lives. But next week, UCSB’s longtime leader Henry Yang will bestow the university’s top medal upon Narciso Torres, a Maya forest gardener and longtime collaborator with archaeologist Anabel Ford who will receive the Chancellor’s Award on January 12.
kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
Santa Barbara Independent
Samuel Noble Harris Jr.
Samuel Noble Harris Jr., 76, of Santa Barbara, CA died December 2, 2022. “Big Sam” passed away from a battle with dementia and is survived by his wife Char Lockerbie Harris and two daughters Sunny Harris Bandy and Lindsay Harris Cooney. He is also survived by his five grandchildren – Kaylin Cooney (17), Kealakai Bandy (16), Rosie Cooney (15), Alohileimomi Bandy (13), Griffin Cooney (11), son in-laws Tim Cooney and Trey Bandy, sister Mahealani Harris, nephew Bret Shellabarger, niece Kalei Shellabarger Owens as well as much family in Hawaii and the Southern California area.
Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a reported oil leak into the 1000 block of Toro Creek near Carpinteria around 11:33 a. m. on Jan. 1. The post Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
EDWARDS, Donald Robert
Donald Robert Edwards passed peacefully, in his sleep, on December 6th, 2022, at his home in Solvang, California. Don was the first son born to James Robert and Wilma Jean Edwards on June 22nd, 1939, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Don grew up in Santa Barbara, with a native’s love for sunshine, beaches, and mechanics. Growing up in Santa Barbara, California, Don loved mechanical things and always toyed around with engines. As a youngster, he started hopping up lawn mowers, then motor scooters, then motorcycles. At a young 16 years of age, while in high school, he had a 1940 Ford coupe with a “full race” flathead engine, which he raced at the Santa Maria drag strip, but, when he first saw a Crackerbox race boat, his life was forever changed. He had to have that boat and sold the Ford to buy it.
Santa Barbara Independent
Dolores Romofsky
Copyright ©2023 Santa Barbara Independent, Inc. Reproduction of material from any Independent.com pages without written permission is strictly prohibited. If you believe an Independent.com user or any material appearing on Independent.com is copyrighted material used without proper permission, please click here. Site by Trew Knowledge. Powered by WordPress VIP.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bruce Mackay Halverson
After celebrating his 82nd Santa Lucia Day and winter solstice with family and loved ones, Bruce Halverson went happily to bed where he died peacefully in the early morning of December 22, 2022. Bruce was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, the only child of Lawrence and Kathryn Halverson. After a short stay in Washington State, the family moved to sunny southern California for health reasons. There, Bruce thrived, working on the family’s poultry farm and running his own successful egg delivery business from a young age. Always a profound thinker, Bruce graduated from Stanford University with a Bachelor’s Degree in American History and then from the University of Hawaii with a Master’s Degree in Eastern Philosophy, learning Sanskrit along the way. As an officer, he studied Chinese in the U.S. Army’s language school in Monterey. Bruce then taught for a brief spell at the University of California at Santa Barbara before getting married to Georgia French and having a son, Joel, to whom he was fiercely devoted for the rest of his life. Bruce later married Valerie Halverson and was stepfather to her children, Mike and Sara. Bruce had a successful career in life insurance and financial consulting, earning a spot on the Million Dollar Round Table, although he would often say that he “retired” at 28 years of age. In fact, Bruce did play much, but also worked hard the last forty years of his life to provide a modest number of safe and affordable boarding rooms to some of the less affluent of Santa Barbara. Bruce lived life to its fullest, enjoying the arts, literature, music (he was a disc jockey at KCSB, presenting “Classical Music, Ancient and Modern”), and nature, leading the local Sierra Club Chapter in a number of important initiatives. Bruce enjoyed traveling to many wonderful places over the last 20 years with his longtime companion, Lillian Salas. Bruce’s life serves as an example to all of us and he will be greatly missed. There will be a memorial service celebrating Bruce’s life at 11am on January 11, 2023 at Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 820 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta.
Santa Barbara Independent
More Stormy Weather Due for Santa Barbara
A plump covering of clouds, pregnant with rain, dropped about three inches on coastal Santa Barbara last week. And more is on the way. The National Weather Service is forecasting a good amount of sprinkles on Monday through Tuesday, but is sending out early warnings for a gully washer starting Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Around six to seven inches of rain are currently expected along south- and southwest-facing slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains from that storm, with a possibility of one inch per hour as the clouds lift up and over the slopes and cool in the cold winter air.
Santa Barbara Independent
National Weather Service Issues Flash Flood Watch for Santa Barbara and S.L.O. Counties
[Update: Jan. 3, 2023, 4 p.m.] Santa Barbara County will soon be issuing storm information about the rain and wind expected to be significant by around Wednesday night through to Thursday morning. No evacuation notices are currently being considered, said Kelly Hubbard, head of the county’s Office of Emergency Management, but residents are asked to stay aware of the coming storm and take any sandbagging actions needed around their property.
Santa Barbara Independent
Housing Element: Could Santa Barbara Be in Danger of ‘The Builder’s Remedy’?
As the February 15, 2023, deadline approaches for local governments to submit their revised Housing Element drafts to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for certification, the terms “builder’s remedy” and “use by right” have been used more frequently. And now that the County of Santa Barbara and the City of Carpinteria have announced that they will likely fail to meet that February deadline to submit their plans, questions arise as to what exactly these terms mean and what the repercussions are of losing state certification.
Santa Barbara Independent
Robert Walton Brown
A husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend. Robert Walton Brown passed away in his sleep on the evening of May 16, 2022, at the age of 84. Robert, known Bob to most friends, was born on April 30, 1938, in Mineola, New York to Muriel Skinner of New York and Bertram Brown of Montana. Robert attended the New York Military Academy 1953-1956. After graduating from the Military Academy, he attended Lafayette College 1956-1958 followed by the University of Arizona from 1960-1962. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1962 and served through 1964 as a Communication Center Specialist in Washington D.C. He had the privilege of representing the Army as a member of their basketball team. He loved to play basketball. I can remember the sneaker squeaks from when I was a little watching him play at the SBHS Gym. During the Army Bob also attended George Washington University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English in 1964. After receiving his Bachelors degree, Bob travelled through many countries in Europe with his soon to be wife Nina Hill of Tucson Arizona. He held teaching residences in Greece and Morocco. Bob and Nina moved together to Santa Barbara, CA in 1967 for Bob to attend the Master’s of English program at UCSB. They married in 1967 at the Santa Barbara Court House. They made their life in SB and raised their family together. Robert is survived by his wife Nina Hill Brown, son Jonathan Brown, daughter Dricka Brown Thobois, son in law Gregory Thobois, and two grandchildren Dylan Robert and Gabriel Frederick. My Dad loved his family, the English language, literature, grammar, philosophy, music and poetry. He was a poet at heart and will be truly missed.
bigsurkate.blog
Caltrans report on Highway 1 closure
District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – Due to rockslides at multiple locations, a full closure of Highway 1 is in effect from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County.
Noozhawk
Morning RV Fire in Lompoc Sends 2 People to Hospital
Two people were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center early Friday after a recreational vehicle fire. Personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. to the incident at North Twelfth Street and Industrial Way. They found the RV engulfed in flames, and two people outside the vehicle.
Car vs. oak tree crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos area hospitalizes 27-year-old woman for major injuries
One woman was airlifted in critical condition to a nearby hospital after their car went over the side of the road on Highway 101 two miles north of San Marcos pass in the Los Alamos area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Car vs. oak tree crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos area hospitalizes 27-year-old woman for major injuries appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Saturday Storm Leaving Ventura County Wet, But Wait For Next Wednesday-Friday
(NWS Radar 9:37 AM Saturday) Updated--New Year's Eve in Ventura County has started out wet with rain expected to continue until we welcome in 2023. As of 7 AM Saturday rainfall totals for Ventura County (see bottom of story) have not been impressive at all with most areas of the county recording between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain, no where near the forecast amounts for Saturday.
Mega Millions lottery tickets with five matching numbers sold in Santa Maria
One of the two tickets sold in the Mega Millions lottery that held five matching numbers was sold in Santa Maria. The post Mega Millions lottery tickets with five matching numbers sold in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
'Harry & Meghan' Netflix mansion on the market in Montecito for $33 million
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used the $33.5 million Mediterranean-style mansion near Santa Barbara as the setting for their six-part Netflix docuseries.
Comments / 0