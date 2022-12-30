ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Tennessean

Rep. Andy Ogles opposes McCarthy's speakership bid joining other hardline conservatives

In an early move to forge alliances with the far-right in Congress, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Columbia, joined eight other Republicans in opposing Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Hardline conservatives are expected to make Tuesday's vote for speaker on Tuesday contentious. McCarthy was still scrambling in...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy