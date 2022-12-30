LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or people involved in a Thursday night shooting in south Lima that left one man dead in the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. They found Kobe Bryant, 22, of Lima, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

