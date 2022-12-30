Read full article on original website
Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes
LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
Lima News
Indoorfins aim to celebrate 30th with renewed success
LIMA —Lima’s own homegrown band is set on celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023. And with that will hopefully come new shows and the potential for unreleased original material surfacing. “We talked about bringing stuff back to Facebook and we wanted to start posting maybe a song every...
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
First-time parents welcome son born Jan. 1
LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System’s first baby of 2023 was born to two first-time parents at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday. Rosanna and Jonathan Mersereau welcomed baby Grayson Jonathan Mersereau six days earlier than his due date after a surprise pregnancy. Rosanna said she didn’t realize she was pregnant until five months in due to a combination of circumstances, so it was “a whirlwind” adventure to prepare for the baby’s arrival.
Police investigating skinned dogs on Lakewood Avenue
LIMA — The Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in a Saturday incident in which two dead dogs were found skinned outside a home on Lakewood Avenue, according to a Facebook post. According to the...
bgindependentmedia.org
Woman jumps from burning apartment, neighbors displaced by fire
A fire ripped through an apartment building early Sunday morning, causing a woman to jump to safety out of her second story bedroom window. The woman suffered injuries, but none were life threatening, according to Bowling Green Fire Lt. Shad Kitchen. A total of four apartments at 1005 N. Grove...
Man dead after kayak flipped over in Piqua
PIQUA — One man is dead after a kayak flipped over in Piqua near the Great Miami River late Sunday afternoon, according to Piqua Police. >>‘There were heavy fire conditions;’ People displaced following townhouse fire in Beavercreek Twp. Fisherman found a kayak with no one in it...
Escaped Ohio inmate arrested by state police in West Virginia
CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia — An Ohio inmate who escaped custody in Columbus last week was captured by state police in West Virginia late Sunday evening. Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested by state police in Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, Davidson...
crawfordcountynow.com
Community rallies around family of murder victim
UPPER SANDUSKY—An entire community is rallying to support the family and friends of Keris Dilgard Riebel. Riebel, a 2019 graduate of Wynford High School, is being remembered as a light to all who knew her. A tribute was posted Monday on the Wynford Royals Facebook page that read:. Wynford...
Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
Lima man killed in Fourth Street shooting
LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or people involved in a Thursday night shooting in south Lima that left one man dead in the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. They found Kobe Bryant, 22, of Lima, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
miamivalleytoday.com
Man drowns on New Year’s Day in Piqua
PIQUA — A New Year’s Day on the water has led to a drowning on the Great Miami River in Piqua. Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove indented the victim as Kyle Ratcliff, 29, of Quincy. Lt. Marcos Rodriguez of the Piqua Police Department said dispatchers at the...
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
theprogressortimes.com
Dollar Tree employee murdered
An employee of Dollar Tree in Upper Sandusky was found murdered there Jan. 1 following the report of a man waving a machete around inside the store. Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree at 4:25 p.m. that day, according to Upper Sandusky Police Chief Jared Lucas. The...
Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
13abc.com
Deputies search for suspect in Hancock County bank robbery
ARLINGTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a person who they said robbed a bank Saturday morning in Hancock County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve at the Premier Bank on East Liberty Street in Arlington, Ohio, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
crawfordcountynow.com
Lima News
Letter: Pay attention when Biden speaks the truth
I’ve been thinking back on some of the statements that President Joe Biden has made. The one that always comes to mind is when he was talking with some workers at a factory. A worker asked him about something. He got in the worker’s face and almost shouted, “I don’t work for you!” Does anyone remember that?
