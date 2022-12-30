Read full article on original website
Grandbabies LaRosa
4d ago
Prayers for her family. Jesus holds another beautiful child. Thank you for your promises Lord. Our separation isn't forever, and there is an eternal heaven. 🙏
smokeybarn.com
Local Man Hit -Critical After Exiting Vehicle Following Crash
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A relatively minor two-car crash took a turn for the worse after one of the drivers got out of his vehicle and was struck by a passing car. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd around 5:15 pm Monday evening just feet from Outlaw...
‘I was yelling, I was screaming’: Mother warns others after bottle rocket starts fire outside her La Vergne home
While parts of Middle Tennessee ban shooting fireworks, La Vergne does not, leaving one family to watch as part of their property went up in flames.
WSMV
Police find man reported missing near downtown Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police said a man with dementia who was reported missing has been found safe. Ray Killingbeck, 74, was found in the downtown Franklin area after a citizen tip. Killingbeck had last been seen walking from the Williamson County Administrative Complex on West Main Street toward downtown Franklin around 1:15 p.m.
Portland firefighters deliver baby in couple’s garage
A Portland couple is thanking first responders who helped deliver their baby boy after they couldn’t make it to the hospital.
17-year-old facing charges after returning to scene of fatal hit-and-run in Tennessee
A pedestrian who was struck by a car while crossing Murfreesboro Pike died from his injuries Monday morning.
WSMV
Pedestrian hit, killed in Nashville crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died Monday morning after police say he was hit by a car Sunday evening in South Nashville. The man, who has not yet been identified, was hit by a car just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Elm Hill Pike.
WSMV
Metro PD investigates fatal Bellevue shooting
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting in a Bellevue apartment complex on Monday afternoon. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 22-year-old Daniel Bonner was shot inside an apartment in the Aventura complex on Amberwood Circle. Police suspect the motive behind the shooting was drug-related.
fox17.com
MNPD: Bellevue shooting death possibly drug-related
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a drug-related robbery is a possible motive for Monday's deadly shooting of a 22 year old man. The victim, Daniel Boner, as shot at the Aventura complex on Amberwood Circle in Bellevue. MNPD says that the investigation shows two men broke into the apartment looking for money and drugs. Bonner, who was in a bedroom in the apartment, seems to have gotten a gun after the two men broke into the apartment. MNPD says this led to him being shot. The two suspects fled after taking things from the apartment. Bonner was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.
WKRN
One killed, one injured in overnight crash, Metro Police say
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, speeding was a contributing factor in a crash that left one person dead and another hurt on New Year's Day. One killed, one injured in overnight crash, Metro …. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, speeding was a contributing factor in a...
Nashville 4th Avenue North Murder/Suicide Deceased Identified
January 2, 2023 – Update: The deceased are identified as Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County. Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the apparent murder/suicide involving a man and woman from West Tennessee who were discovered Monday afternoon inside a room of the DoubleTree Hotel on 4th Avenue North.
WSMV
Police identify man killed in crash on Neelys Bend Road
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said speed was a contributing factor in a fatal crash on Neelys Bend Road early Sunday morning. Police said Gregory Lee Young, 67, of Madison was driving his Chrysler Town & Country minivan east on Neelys Bend Road when he lost control in a curve at Neelys Chase Drive, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Young died at the scene.
WSMV
105 Metro Nashville homicides in 2022: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMSV) – The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed Tuesday that 105 homicides occurred in Nashville in 2022. That number is up from 2021, when 102 homicides occurred. In 2020, there were 114 homicides, the most homicides in at least 20 years. Already in 2023, there are three...
WSMV
Police search for woman missing since Christmas Eve
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Shelbyville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve. Celia Nunn was last seen at her residence on Meadow Drive at 9 p.m. on Dec. 24. Police described Nunn as being 5 foot...
Missing man from Gallatin found safe
A missing man from Gallatin has been found safe, according to Gallatin police.
WSMV
Man found shot inside car in North Nashvile
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a parked car at a residence in North Nashville. According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were called to the 2200 block of 15th Avenue North around 11:30 p.m. on Monday. Neighbors reported a car parked suspiciously in the backyard of a home and officers arrived to find an unconscious man in the driver’s seat.
WSMV
Police searching for East Nashville thieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police is searching for thieves in a pair of East Nashville vehicle break-ins over the weekend. The first break-in happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Shelby Bottoms Nature Center, victim Savannah MacIsaac said. She and her fiancé stopped there to take a walk on their way home from the airport after flying back to Nashville from Christmas vacation.
whopam.com
Man flown to Nashville hospital after bypass accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single vehicle accident Sunday night on the Bypass in Hopkinsville. It happened about 9:15 p.m. near Davenport Lane according to the Hopkinsville police report, the driver—22-year-old William Gentry of Oak Grove—was heading eastbound on Eagle Way when he left the northside of the road for an unknown reason, crossed the median and struck a guard rain on the north shoulder of the roadway.
WKRN
Police searching for missing Gallatin man
Police are searching for a missing Gallatin man who was last seen leaving his residence on Dec. 30, 2022. Police are searching for a missing Gallatin man who was last seen leaving his residence on Dec. 30, 2022. Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky. Trees downed after storms pass...
WSMV
Bullets from New Year Eve celebratory shots hit Nashville apartments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents at an apartment complex in Nashville said stray bullets shattered a patio door and a window early Sunday morning. They said the bullets were from people firing guns into the air to celebrate the new year on Sunday. Bradley Bostick lives on the second floor...
Metro police investigating two same day burglaries in Bellevue
Metro police are investigating two burglaries in Bellevue that happened on the same day.
