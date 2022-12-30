Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Related
My Half Apology to Mainers Getting Gas at a Sam’s Club Last Week
It is annoying when a car is stopped on the road. There are hundreds of reasons why a car is stopped on the side of the road, or worse, on the road. Well, my situation was a bit different, and honestly a bit embarrassing. I'd like to start off by...
ALERT: Don’t Fall for the Maine Facebook Puppy Sale Scam
It seems like every single week we have to report another scam in the state of Maine. People just can't leave well enough alone and not try to take money from innocent, unsuspecting people. Sometimes it involves people impersonating police officers, other times they're phone scams faking public utility calls...
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
Give Us Your Favorite WBLM Rock and Roll Blimp Memory
It means more than just the music. It’s an attitude. A lifestyle. It’s in your DNA. Since 1973, WBLM has been the epicenter for rock and roll in Maine. And this year, 2023, to celebrate our 50th anniversary, we want to hear YOUR stories and memories of what rock and roll means to YOU.
25 Places People Want to See at Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine, After It Teases What’s to Come
Rock Row, the mixed-use development built around a quarry in Westbrook, Maine, has continued to build itself up. Restaurants, offices, residences, retail, and more are just the tip of the iceberg for this place that looks to be a new destination hotspot in the state. There's even a medical campus...
Here Are Just 3 Incredible Life-Saving Stories Involving the Heroic Portland, Maine, Fire Department
Emergency responders are heroes through and through, but often, unless something is affecting you specifically, it's easy to overlook the efforts these people put forward each and every day. Because we should be applauding the amazing work they do. The Portland, Maine, Fire Department shared a Facebook post near the...
Shoutout to the Amazing Customer Service at The Great Lost Bear in Portland, Maine
When it’s time to catch up with an old friend over a beer or cozy up in a comfortable environment for the best food, locals know that The Great Lost Bear is the place to go. My family has been calling the Greater Portland area home for generations and among all the things we share in common, The Great Lost Bear has been a local watering hole for us all. What used to be my parent’s spot in high school is now the place I go to grab a drink with friends.
After 23 Years, This Popular Italian Restaurant in Wells, Maine, is Closing for Good
There's something to be said about the legacy of a business that's been around for years. For many, it can become a second home, a special place for locals, and a gem worth visiting for those from away. And when that storied place has to close its doors, it's hard not to be sad, to think of all the good times there, and to know you'll miss the place that was a staple spot in the community.
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
Win Tickets to WBLM’s 50th Anniversary Kickoff Concert With Get the Led Out
This is the first of many reasons to rock out with The Blimp in person in 2023. WBLM is celebrating its 50th anniversary in the new year, and there's no better way to kick off the festivities than with our friends at the legendary State Theatre in Portland, Maine, celebrating the music of a band that screams WBLM: Get the Led Out.
This Maine Gas Station Is Often So Crowded It Causes Tempers to Flare
Gas prices, on average, give me an ulcer. I am sure you understand what it feels like when you look down at the dash and see that revolting, "E" light up. Normally, when things light up, I think it's pretty. But now, the letter E and the color red make me feel nauseous.
Want to Play a Life-Size Game of Candy Land in Augusta, Maine?
Can you imagine if you got to play life-size versions of some of your favorite classic board games?. What about Battleship? Sorry? Maybe even Guess Who?. There's probably plenty you can think of that would be fun, but on December 28, a life-size game of Candy Land will be taking place in Augusta, Maine.
Stunning Video in Boothbay Lets You Feel the Magic of Maine’s Gardens Aglow
We are blessed to live in Maine year-round for countless reasons. Every season brings a new joy to look forward to, even in the wintertime. One of winter's greatest pleasures is Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ annual light show, Gardens Aglow. Designed by and put together by Mainers, the Botanical...
Help Celebrate This Maine World War II Veteran’s 99th Birthday by Sending Her a Card
A simple gesture can have a monumental impact, especially in making someone's day feel even more special. Well, now is your opportunity to do just that for a veteran in Maine who will be celebrating a major birthday. World War II U.S. Navy WAVE Leona Chasse will be turning 99...
Sanford, Maine, Apartment House Fire Displaces Three Families
Firefighters battled a fire at a three-story home in Sanford early Wednesday morning that displaced three families. Heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the multi-family home on Elm Street as the first firefighters arrived around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Wells Fire Department, which responded to the fire. Temperatures were around 20 degrees at the time.
Eliot, ME Farmhouse Built in 1855 Damaged by Fire
Fire heavily damaged a farmhouse built in the 1800s in Eliot displacing a mother and her children on Christmas Eve. Firefighters working in frigid conditions at the home on Frost Hill Road brought the fire under control quickly, according to the South Berwick Fire Department which responded to the fire along with the Eliot Fire Department.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1