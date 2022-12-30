ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALERT: Don’t Fall for the Maine Facebook Puppy Sale Scam

It seems like every single week we have to report another scam in the state of Maine. People just can't leave well enough alone and not try to take money from innocent, unsuspecting people. Sometimes it involves people impersonating police officers, other times they're phone scams faking public utility calls...
Give Us Your Favorite WBLM Rock and Roll Blimp Memory

It means more than just the music. It’s an attitude. A lifestyle. It’s in your DNA. Since 1973, WBLM has been the epicenter for rock and roll in Maine. And this year, 2023, to celebrate our 50th anniversary, we want to hear YOUR stories and memories of what rock and roll means to YOU.
Shoutout to the Amazing Customer Service at The Great Lost Bear in Portland, Maine

When it’s time to catch up with an old friend over a beer or cozy up in a comfortable environment for the best food, locals know that The Great Lost Bear is the place to go. My family has been calling the Greater Portland area home for generations and among all the things we share in common, The Great Lost Bear has been a local watering hole for us all. What used to be my parent’s spot in high school is now the place I go to grab a drink with friends.
After 23 Years, This Popular Italian Restaurant in Wells, Maine, is Closing for Good

There's something to be said about the legacy of a business that's been around for years. For many, it can become a second home, a special place for locals, and a gem worth visiting for those from away. And when that storied place has to close its doors, it's hard not to be sad, to think of all the good times there, and to know you'll miss the place that was a staple spot in the community.
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20

According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
Sanford, Maine, Apartment House Fire Displaces Three Families

Firefighters battled a fire at a three-story home in Sanford early Wednesday morning that displaced three families. Heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the multi-family home on Elm Street as the first firefighters arrived around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Wells Fire Department, which responded to the fire. Temperatures were around 20 degrees at the time.
Eliot, ME Farmhouse Built in 1855 Damaged by Fire

Fire heavily damaged a farmhouse built in the 1800s in Eliot displacing a mother and her children on Christmas Eve. Firefighters working in frigid conditions at the home on Frost Hill Road brought the fire under control quickly, according to the South Berwick Fire Department which responded to the fire along with the Eliot Fire Department.
