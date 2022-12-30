ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to Invest During a Recession

Fears of a recession are understandably concerning for investors. If you have a shorter time line for your investments, like if you’re planning to retire soon, you may be especially worried about how your portfolio will fare should the economy experience a downturn. The Federal Reserve has repeatedly increased...
studyfinds.org

Best ETFs To Invest In For 2023: Top 3 S&P Listings Most Recommended By Financial Pros

Index funds have been a preferred investment vehicle for buy and hold investors since John Bogle of Vanguard introduced the first in 1976. Okay, they weren’t exactly a hit when first introduced but they certainly caught on. Now there’s a newer type of index fund on the market that has become popular, and it’s called an exchange-traded fund, or ETF. That prompted us here at Study Finds to search the web for the consensus best S&P 500 ETFs to invest in. We found the top three choices of financial pros, and we’ve compiled them here for you.
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
msn.com

Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Extraordinary Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Unless you're a short-seller or were invested heavily in energy stocks, 2022 was probably a struggle from an investment standpoint. The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all plunged into bear market territory. While a peak-to-trough decline of 38% in the Nasdaq...
NASDAQ

Invest Like Warren Buffett: Buy These 3 Stocks for the Next Bull Market

Warren Buffett has been shopping this year. In the years leading up to 2022, the famed value investor had been sitting on a growing stockpile of cash and was more prone to repurchasing shares of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), than buying other stocks at what he viewed as mostly overpriced. This contrarian thinking has served Buffett and company well, and with the bear market hitting the reset on stock valuations this year, the Oracle of Omaha has begun buying businesses again in earnest.
Dividend Strategists

How Dividend Growth Investing Works

Dividend growth (DG) investing is a strategy for profiting in the stock market. It’s a business model for running your personal investing. In constructing and managing your portfolio, DG investing focuses primarily on reliably getting ever-increasing income from your stocks rather than on stock prices and capital gains. The...
Dividend Strategists

Financial Services Dividend Stocks: Sector Quarterly Review

The Financial Services sector comprises banks, investment houses, finance, real estate, and insurance companies. The financial services industry has emerged resilient and successfully navigated unprecedented levels of uncertainty in the past few quarters. However, it has been a volatile year for stocks and the third quarter was no different. Q3 was a mixed bag when it came to investor sentiment - it started with a stock market rally but left investors clamoring for more at the end. At the beginning of the third quarter, the market expected a slower pace of rate hike, however, that was not the case. Q3 was marked by sky-high inflation, uncertain geopolitical conditions, rising rates, looming recession fears, and a strong dollar. The Fed is expected to keep increasing the interest rates with the intention to curb the rising inflation supported by strong economic indicators.
Tammy Emineth

2023: A Ripe Year for Real Estate Investment

The year 2022 wasn't a good year for investors, and real estate didn't fare any better. The median home price in 2022 reached its highest point in history, then came down quickly when home buying quavered in a high-inflation, high-interest rate environment. High prices, high cost of borrowing, high competition, and tremendous economic volatility mean a lot of real estate investors remained on the sidelines to wait for better buying opportunities. The good news is, 2023 could be a ripe year for investors and the real estate market alike.
NASDAQ

Down 72% and 83%, Which Stock Is a Better Buy for 2023?

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) help businesses save money on customer service costs. This video will answer whether UiPath or Twilio stock is the better one to buy in 2023. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 28, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 30,...
NASDAQ

Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Supercharged Growth Stock to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

Many investors will be glad to see 2022 in the rearview mirror. Each of the major stock market indexes have fallen into bear market territory, and as of Wednesday afternoon, only the Dow Jones Industrial Average has escaped the bear. The biggest loser by a long shot, however, continues to be the Nasdaq Composite, which is still down more than 35% from its high.

