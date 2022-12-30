ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Housing market predictions 2023: What will home prices do?

SALT LAKE CITY — Imagine earning over $100,000 a year and being qualified to buy a half-million-dollar home — but still not being able to swing it. In 2022, that was Joseph Branca's reality, along with plenty of other Utahns who wanted to join the mad dash to homeownership, but ultimately ended up walking away.
Wet, heavy rain forces road closures, brings down trees, carports

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy, wet snow caused a mess in parts of Utah through the New Year’s weekend. Tree branches collapsed on cars, power lines and roads. Neighbors, tree cleanup services, police, fire and public works spent Monday cleaning up. 2News photographer Mike Stephens said his carport collapsed under the weight.
UDOT works to keep Utah roads safe this year for drivers and plow operators

With the New Year bringing in a massive snowstorm, Utah snowplow drivers were kept busy keeping roads safe for drivers. UDOT spokesman John Gleason says that each of the plow operators working for UDOT have taken their responsibilities very seriously by clearing roads and making them safe for everyone traveling around the state, making sure people get to their destinations safely.
Snowpack is looking great...for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
Western Utah, a Land of Nothingness Worth Exploring

If you only look at a map of Western Utah, you would be hard-pressed to come away with any other conclusion than it is a land of essentially nothing. If you were talking about human development, the thought would be correct. But where there is a lack of humans, wildlife is allowed to thrive. Traveling on the long and winding dirt-covered roads, you will likely find Western Utah is a haven for pronghorn, coyotes, burrowing owls, mule deer, wild horses, and many other species.
Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
OHV Education Course Now Required in Utah

The Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Outdoor Recreation is reminding the public that there is a new law in the state that requires all off-highway vehicle (OHV) operators to complete an education course before operating OHVs on public land. The purpose of the course is to equip...
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
