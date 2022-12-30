Read full article on original website
Why do we salt roads when it snows? UDOT shares the answer
UTAH — Ever wonder why the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) crews salt roads when it snows? If so, you’re in luck. Last week UDOT shared the answer along with […]
ksl.com
Housing market predictions 2023: What will home prices do?
SALT LAKE CITY — Imagine earning over $100,000 a year and being qualified to buy a half-million-dollar home — but still not being able to swing it. In 2022, that was Joseph Branca's reality, along with plenty of other Utahns who wanted to join the mad dash to homeownership, but ultimately ended up walking away.
kjzz.com
Wet, heavy rain forces road closures, brings down trees, carports
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy, wet snow caused a mess in parts of Utah through the New Year’s weekend. Tree branches collapsed on cars, power lines and roads. Neighbors, tree cleanup services, police, fire and public works spent Monday cleaning up. 2News photographer Mike Stephens said his carport collapsed under the weight.
Above-average snowpack levels are starting to make an impact in Utah’s severe drought areas
UTAH — The 2022-23 winter season has already made an impact by putting Utah’s snow water equivalent well above average for this time of year. Although this heavy snow will […]
upr.org
UDOT works to keep Utah roads safe this year for drivers and plow operators
With the New Year bringing in a massive snowstorm, Utah snowplow drivers were kept busy keeping roads safe for drivers. UDOT spokesman John Gleason says that each of the plow operators working for UDOT have taken their responsibilities very seriously by clearing roads and making them safe for everyone traveling around the state, making sure people get to their destinations safely.
kjzz.com
Heavy snowstorm closes Utah ski resorts, leaves hundreds without power
SUNDANCE, Utah (KUTV) — Many of the approximately 300 homes in a Sundance community remained without power on Sunday night. Teams around Utah have been working to restore power as a winter storm left thousands in the dark. Heavy snow also led to downed trees and snow-covered roads that...
Power outages affect 10,000+ people in Salt Lake Area due to ‘heavy, wet snow’
Over 11,000 people across the Wasatch Front and Northern Utah are without power due to a winter storm, with over 10,000 of those people in the Salt Lake Valley and Metro-Jordan Valley areas, according to Rocky Mountain Power.
Latest snowstorm keeps Utah's snowplow drivers busy on New Year's Day
While most Utahns were enjoying New Year's Day off, some commuters had to brave Sunday's snowy roads to get to work -- and they're able to do so thanks to the snowplow fleets.
Post Register
Snowpack is looking great...for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
New Year’s storm brings feet of fresh powder to ski resorts
UTAH — Resorts throughout Utah have reported massive snowfall totals today thanks to this weekend’s winter storm. According to the US National Weather Service, Sundance Mountain Resort reported the highest […]
wasatchmag.com
Western Utah, a Land of Nothingness Worth Exploring
If you only look at a map of Western Utah, you would be hard-pressed to come away with any other conclusion than it is a land of essentially nothing. If you were talking about human development, the thought would be correct. But where there is a lack of humans, wildlife is allowed to thrive. Traveling on the long and winding dirt-covered roads, you will likely find Western Utah is a haven for pronghorn, coyotes, burrowing owls, mule deer, wild horses, and many other species.
kjzz.com
Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
cowboystatedaily.com
After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Woman deemed ineligible after months on Utah housing waiting list
The hunt for housing for many Utah families has been increasingly difficult amid the topsy-turvy seller’s market and a lack of affordable homes.
etvnews.com
OHV Education Course Now Required in Utah
The Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Outdoor Recreation is reminding the public that there is a new law in the state that requires all off-highway vehicle (OHV) operators to complete an education course before operating OHVs on public land. The purpose of the course is to equip...
Professional rally car driver Ken Block reportedly killed in snowmobile accident
According to a post on the official Hoonigan Industries Instagram page, professional rally car driver Ken Block has passed away after a snowmobiling accident that took place in Utah. Block, 55, had long been involved in the world of action sports. He was also the co-founder of DC Shoes. In...
ksl.com
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
