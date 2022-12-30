ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanBuzz

Ohio State's SEC Problem: Buckeyes' Postseason Losing History Needs Fixing

In recents years, it appears the Ohio State Buckeyes have had a problem closing out their season against their Big Ten rival, the Michigan Wolverines. As coach Ryan Day's struggles in "The Game" and the Buckeyes' failure to secure an easy college football playoff berth have become a thorn in the side of the fanbase, Ohio State may actually have a bigger problem on its hands: the SEC in the postseason. When it comes to college football rivalries, Ohio State vs. the SEC resembles the Dallas Cowboys against a Pop Warner team.
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU

The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN.  ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with plenty of ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Staffer Is Leaving With Kevin Wilson

It was announced well before Saturday's College Football Playoff loss that this would be offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson's final season at Ohio State as he is set to take over as head coach at Tulsa. But one thing the Buckeyes were hoping to avoid was Wilson taking too many members...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

 https://fanbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy