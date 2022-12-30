Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbsRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park locationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Painting and educating; Clay County-based artist focuses on Florida wildlifeLauren FoxFlorida State
Woman abandoned as an infant 30 years ago has found her birth parentsLive Action NewsJacksonville, FL
Related
First Coast News
Young man shot dead outside Moncrief home identified by family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man found shot dead in a yard in Moncrief Monday has been identified by family as Kevin Follow of Jacksonville. Follow's father says he was 21 years old. A person alerted police after they found his body in a lawn at West 31st Street, police...
Jacksonville man accused of strangling, bludgeoning victim and burning body pleads not guilty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man accused of brutally killing another man, burning his body and stealing his car entered a plea of not-guilty on all counts Tuesday. At the time of his arrest, Roderick Fields, 42, was accused of grand theft auto, but his charges were later upgraded to murder, arson, abuse of a dead body and evidence tampering. He was arraigned on those charges at Tuesday's hearing.
Video shows police arresting 81-year-old Callahan man using walker after he allegedly shot daughter during argument
CALLAHAN, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office released video of deputies arresting an 81-year-old man accused of shooting his daughter Thursday during an argument. Video shows deputies instructing Robert Hall to exit his home and walk towards officers who had guns drawn. Hall walks slowly down the driveway using his walker before reaching the deputies who then put him in handcuffs.
JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Grothe Street early Tuesday morning. STORY: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest, team says. According to police, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched after five rounds of gunfire...
Action News Jax
JSO says deadly shooting on West 31st Street; 21-year-old victim identified by family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: The 21-year-old victim has been identified by family as Kevon Follow. A vigil for Kevon will be held on Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on West 31st Street. STORY: JSO: Elderly man dead in first shooting...
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
Man found guilty of stabbing 16-year-old girl over 100 times in Palatka will be sentenced this week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Palatka man found guilty of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl over a hundred times in 2020 will be sentenced Tuesday. Anthony Maurice Foxx, 21, faces life in prison for stabbing his then-girlfriend Ayana Belton. An autopsy report indicates that she had at least 124 "sharp force" injuries from some sort of weapon.
Police: Male in 20s found shot to death in front of home in Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person walking to work Monday morning called police after discovering a body on the front lawn of a home near Moncrief Road. Jacksonville police were called to West 31st Street around 7:15 a.m. in response to a person shot. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced...
News4Jax.com
‘I didn’t believe it’: Family mourns 21-year-old man killed in Christmas Day shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family is in mourning and searching for answers after learning a man was killed on Sunday in a Westside shooting. Baron Dixon, 21, was shot in his car on Christmas Day by the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road. Gina Gibbs, Dixon’s mother, told...
Action News Jax
‘It happened very quickly’: Orange Park jewelry store robbed, 18-year old chases after suspect
An 18-year-old working at a jewelry and watch store in Orange Park Mall chased down a suspect accused of robbing her family’s store. Her actions helped lead to the suspect getting caught by police. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Watches Plus has been around for 25 years,...
WEAR
24-year-old Milton native, 4-year-old son die following apartment fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 24-year-old Milton native and her 4-year-old son both passed away following an apartment fire near Jacksonville the day after Christmas. Family confirmed to WEAR News on Monday that Alexis Fitzgerald's 4-year-old son Rozae died on scene. Alexis -- a 2016 Milton High School graduate -- was then pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.
Action News Jax
JSO: Elderly man dead in first shooting of the year on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the first shooting of the year after a elderly man died from his injuries on Sunday night. STORY: Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston. According to detectives, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Hidden Creek...
First Coast News
Young man dies after being shot multiple times on Jacksonville's Mid-Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. A Jacksonville man was pronounced dead at the emergency room after police found him with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to the 1400 block of Grothe...
Clay County firefighter arrested, faces one count of domestic battery, deputies say
Clay County Fire and Rescue personnel are some of the county employees granted exemption, or C163 forms, upon arrest.Photo byClay County Fire and Rescue. A Clay County Fire and Rescue firefighter was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 27, after a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, deputies say.
Man arrested for driving while nearly 4 times over the legal limit
A man was arrested last month by Florida sheriff's deputies after he was pulled for driving with a blood alcohol content four times higher than the legal limit.
News4Jax.com
‘It’s good to be with other people’: Nocatee community comes together at vigil for child fatally shot
NOCATEE, Fla. – The Nocatee community gathered together Sunday afternoon to hold a vigil to remember the child killed in a shooting on Friday. The child, identified as Sofia at the vigil, was killed in a murder-suicide, according to what sources told News4JAX. Forrest Coulter is a pastor, who...
WESH
Deputies: 13-year-old girl missing in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has gone missing. According to deputies, the last time Miracle Hall, 13, was heard from was on Friday night. She was expected to be back at her home in Palm Coast on Sunday. Anyone who knows where...
WCJB
Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
FHP looking for vehicle in suspected hit-and-run in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run incident in Clay County Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 17-year-old pedestrian was also injured but is expected to be OK, troopers say. FHP says both individuals were walking west on SR-100...
Action News Jax
Police: Comment about employee’s wife at Tennessee Waffle House leads to confrontation
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A man’s comment about the appearance of a Tennessee Waffle House employee’s wife led to the customer flashing a gun, authorities said. Ronald Wayne Darr, 55, of Englewood, was charged with aggravated assault, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Madisonville...
Comments / 1