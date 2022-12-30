JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man accused of brutally killing another man, burning his body and stealing his car entered a plea of not-guilty on all counts Tuesday. At the time of his arrest, Roderick Fields, 42, was accused of grand theft auto, but his charges were later upgraded to murder, arson, abuse of a dead body and evidence tampering. He was arraigned on those charges at Tuesday's hearing.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO