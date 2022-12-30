ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nocatee, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

First Coast News

Young man shot dead outside Moncrief home identified by family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man found shot dead in a yard in Moncrief Monday has been identified by family as Kevin Follow of Jacksonville. Follow's father says he was 21 years old. A person alerted police after they found his body in a lawn at West 31st Street, police...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville man accused of strangling, bludgeoning victim and burning body pleads not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man accused of brutally killing another man, burning his body and stealing his car entered a plea of not-guilty on all counts Tuesday. At the time of his arrest, Roderick Fields, 42, was accused of grand theft auto, but his charges were later upgraded to murder, arson, abuse of a dead body and evidence tampering. He was arraigned on those charges at Tuesday's hearing.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Video shows police arresting 81-year-old Callahan man using walker after he allegedly shot daughter during argument

CALLAHAN, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office released video of deputies arresting an 81-year-old man accused of shooting his daughter Thursday during an argument. Video shows deputies instructing Robert Hall to exit his home and walk towards officers who had guns drawn. Hall walks slowly down the driveway using his walker before reaching the deputies who then put him in handcuffs.
CALLAHAN, FL
WOKV

JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Grothe Street early Tuesday morning. STORY: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest, team says. According to police, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched after five rounds of gunfire...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WEAR

24-year-old Milton native, 4-year-old son die following apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 24-year-old Milton native and her 4-year-old son both passed away following an apartment fire near Jacksonville the day after Christmas. Family confirmed to WEAR News on Monday that Alexis Fitzgerald's 4-year-old son Rozae died on scene. Alexis -- a 2016 Milton High School graduate -- was then pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.
MILTON, FL
WESH

Deputies: 13-year-old girl missing in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has gone missing. According to deputies, the last time Miracle Hall, 13, was heard from was on Friday night. She was expected to be back at her home in Palm Coast on Sunday. Anyone who knows where...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

