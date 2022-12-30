ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Afternoon Briefing: CHA building without heat to get $100 million renovation

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463UFT_0jyxEFpW00
The setting sun appears over West Monroe Street on the first evening of autumn Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Chicago. The term "Chicagohenge" is used to describe the setting sun between buildings during the vernal and autumnal equinox. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good afternoon, Chicago.

For seniors living in the Albany Terrace Apartments in Chicago’s South Lawndale neighborhood, the past week inside their building has been cold. A pipe burst and flooded the building’s auditorium and hallways, residents said, and the heat went out.

The Chicago Housing Authority says a $100 million renovation is scheduled for the 50-year-old building in January. But some are disappointed it had to get bad before it gets better.

Here's what else is happening today. And remember, for the latest breaking news in Chicago, visit chicagotribune.com/breaking and sign up to get our alerts on all your devices.

COVID-19 tracker | Monkeypox tracker | Compare gas prices | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy

‘What Illinois did is really truly on another level’: Despite legal limbo, elimination of cash bail set to take effect Jan. 1

The Illinois criminal justice system is set for a major makeover beginning Sunday, replacing a cash-bail structure with one that requires judges to more carefully weigh who among the accused should be held in custody before trial without using money as a factor. Read more here.

More top news stories:

Wicker Park Walgreens housed in former bank is set to close. Last chance for shoppers to visit the Vitamin Vault.

A Wicker Park Walgreens housed in a historic former bank building on Milwaukee Avenue is set to close Jan. 31, ending a 10-year run that introduced “vitamin vault” into the Chicago social media lexicon. Read more here.

More top business stories:

5 things to watch in the Bears-Lions game on New Year’s Day — plus our Week 17 predictions

As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game. Read more here.

More top sports stories:

The 10 best Chicago theater performances of 2022

Here are 10 great made-in-Chicagoland performances from 2022 that will live on in the memory. Read more here.

More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:

Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania

Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, a law enforcement official said Friday. Read more here.

More top stories from around the world:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Weekly News

As flooding increases, city wants basement housing safer

This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Chicago office building named after veteran Austin politician

A public building in one of the ritziest areas of Chicago is now named after a longtime Austin elected official. The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD), the agency responsible for protecting the region’s water quality, announced on Dec. 14 that its office building at 100 E. Erie St. is now the Barbara J. McGowan Main Office Building.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral candidate Ja'Mal Green lays out $5 billion safety plan

CHICAGO - Ja'Mal Green, the youngest candidate running for Chicago mayor, unveiled his $5 billion plan to address violence in the city Tuesday. Green is a community activist and has gained attention for his work supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. He is also focusing his efforts on addressing the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thunderstorm possible this week in Chicago

CHICAGO - A dense fog advisory is in effect overnight Sunday into Monday for McHenry County, as the Chicago area heads to a stretch of thunderstorms and unusually warm weather. On Monday, Chicago-area weather will be cloudy and mild, with highs near the mid-40s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Dates Set For 2023 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place

The 2023 Chicago Auto Show is almost here, with February dates set for the annual show. The auto show is billed as the largest motor exhibition in North America, and organizers anticipate this year's event to be similar to pre-pandemic iterations as fan-favorite events will return across multiple halls of the convention center, including the north exhibit hall.
CHICAGO, IL
railfan.com

Pullman Monument Becomes National Park

CHICAGO — The national monument on the site of the Pullman Company’s Chicago factory and company town has been redesignated as a National Park. On December 29, President Joe Biden signed legislation creating the Pullman National Historic Park. The Pullman Company dates back to the 19th century and...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area

Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Mail theft is ‘the new hustle in urban America’ expert warns as another mail carrier is robbed in Logan Square

Chicago — A US Postal Service mail carrier was robbed by two men in Logan Square on Friday evening, the latest crime in an ongoing assault on the mail system in Chicago. “Never put anything into the postal system unless you are comfortable with it landing in the hands of criminals instead of at its intended destination,” advised an investigative source.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager

Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
ILLINOIS STATE
103GBF

20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago

It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
ROSEMONT, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man falls from third floor of building near Chicago's downtown area: police

CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized in critical condition Monday night after falling from the third floor of a building in Chicago's Near North Side neighborhood. Around 7:52 p.m., police say officers were responding to a residential trespass in the 500 block of West Elm Street when they were waved down by a witness who saw an unknown man on the fifth floor balcony of a building jumping down to lower level balconies.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy