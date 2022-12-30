Afternoon Briefing: CHA building without heat to get $100 million renovation
For seniors living in the Albany Terrace Apartments in Chicago’s South Lawndale neighborhood, the past week inside their building has been cold. A pipe burst and flooded the building’s auditorium and hallways, residents said, and the heat went out.
The Chicago Housing Authority says a $100 million renovation is scheduled for the 50-year-old building in January. But some are disappointed it had to get bad before it gets better.
Here's what else is happening today.
COVID-19 tracker | Monkeypox tracker
‘What Illinois did is really truly on another level’: Despite legal limbo, elimination of cash bail set to take effect Jan. 1
The Illinois criminal justice system is set for a major makeover beginning Sunday, replacing a cash-bail structure with one that requires judges to more carefully weigh who among the accused should be held in custody before trial without using money as a factor. Read more here.
More top news stories:
- Author, leader Susan D. Peters remembered during memorial service at DuSable Black History Museum
- Vintage Chicago Tribune: Our favorite stories pulled from the archives this year
Wicker Park Walgreens housed in former bank is set to close. Last chance for shoppers to visit the Vitamin Vault.
A Wicker Park Walgreens housed in a historic former bank building on Milwaukee Avenue is set to close Jan. 31, ending a 10-year run that introduced “vitamin vault” into the Chicago social media lexicon. Read more here.
More top business stories:
- Southwest Airlines schedule returns to relative normalcy
- South Dakota extends in-state tuition to Illinois
5 things to watch in the Bears-Lions game on New Year’s Day — plus our Week 17 predictions
As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game. Read more here.
More top sports stories:
- Column: Timing and good fortune help an NFL rebuild — and the Bears have a little of both
- Chicago Bulls’ Alex Caruso cleared to return against Detroit Pistons after concussion protocol, shoulder injury
- Chicago Blackhawks lose to the St. Louis Blues 3-1 — falling to 2-17-1 in their last 20 games: ‘We’ve got to push through’
The 10 best Chicago theater performances of 2022
Here are 10 great made-in-Chicagoland performances from 2022 that will live on in the memory. Read more here.
More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:
- What’s coming to Netflix in January 2023
- 25 New Year’s Eve specials from Chicago-area restaurants, from roasted duck to 7 courses of sushi
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania
Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, a law enforcement official said Friday. Read more here.
More top stories from around the world:
