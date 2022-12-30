Friday's Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Josh Norman from the practice squad to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Calvin Jackson to the practice squad. Released WR DaeSean Hamilton from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed TE chris Myarick to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed LB Jon Bostic on injured reserve. Promoted LB De'Jon Harris from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB Troy Apke to the practide squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned D Lawrence Pilut to rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Radim Zohorna from Calgary (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LW Jordan Frasca from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Loaned F Nils Aman to Abbotsford (AHL). Recalled RW Will Lockwood from Abbotsford.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled RW Sheldon Rempal from Henderson (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed C Danny Zhilkin to a three-year entry-level contract.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled D Alex Peters from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Returned RW Zach Jordan to Jacksonville (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed D Andrew Peski.

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned D Michael Joyaux to Newfoundland (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Signed D Ivan Chukarov to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Recalled LW Sebastian Vidmar to Adirondack (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled RW Brooklyn Kalmikov from Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

MAINE MARINERS — Returned G Kyle Keyser to Providence (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Stipe Biuk from Hajduk Split (Croatia) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .