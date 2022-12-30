Read full article on original website
Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory
Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
Virginia Basketball vs. Pittsburgh | Scores and Live Updates
Score updates and live analysis for the UVA men's basketball game at Pittsburgh
How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Georgia Bulldogs
Here's how to watch the Auburn basketball game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Burton leads Pittsburgh against No. 11 Virginia
Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-4, 3-0 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -5; over/under is 129.5. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers after Jamarius Burton scored 31 points in Pittsburgh’s 76-74 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Panthers are 7-1 on...
Monday’s Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide
Follow along for live updates on Ole Miss versus Alabama.
The NFL game between Buffalo and Cincinnati is suspended for the night after Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The NFL game between Buffalo and Cincinnati is suspended for the night after Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Cardinals lose again, but encouraging performances help mood
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Cardinals lost another football game on Sunday. That’s not particularly important. Certainly, Arizona would still like to win games and the 20-19 loss to Atlanta was disappointing. But at this point, the franchise is much more interested in building for the future since the Cardinals were eliminated from the playoff race a few weeks ago.
Heisman winners and huge offenses won't matter if Lincoln Riley can't fix USC defense
Lincoln Riley's first season as USC coach ended similarly during his time at Oklahoma where the defense was the roadblock to capping off a successful finish.
