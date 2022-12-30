These stocks generated the best returns in 2022. The S&P 500 finished its worst year since 2008 on a low note, falling 5.9% in December and ending 2022 down 19.4%. Investors remain concerned about persistently high inflation, aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and an uncertain global economic outlook. Despite those challenges, a handful of top-performing stocks have bucked the bearish trend. Top performers include several oil and gas stocks that benefited from surging energy prices and tanker stocks that help store and transport petroleum products. Here are the 10 best-performing stocks of 2022 among companies that trade on major U.S. exchanges and have market capitalizations of at least $1 billion. Returns are through Dec. 31.

