“We are going to make it Liam, aren’t we? We better not mess this up…”. Rules stipulate that UK citizens (and anyone else from a non-Schengen state for that matter) can only stay in the Schengen Zone for 90days in any 180day period and I was getting nervously close to that critical limit. Deportation, hefty fines and lifetime bans are all on the cards. Apparently, the punishment varies from country to country and depends on how long the overstay is but certainly any breach never goes unnoticed. Immigration authorities have it all logged on their database and even if an immediate penalty is somehow dodged then it could make future travel more difficult if not impossible. They take these things seriously and I like using my passport so I definitely don’t want to start getting it wrong!

5 HOURS AGO