Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
US News and World Report

New Georgia House Member Steps Aside After Drug Arrest

A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose the new representative for the House seat based around Winder, Republican leaders were pressuring the 67-year-old Rampey to step aside before new legislators are...
WINDER, GA
US News and World Report

Youngkin Seeks Probe of Delayed Awards at Elite High School

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called Tuesday for an investigation of a prestigious high school, after some parents there said they were never notified of academic commendations awarded to their children. Youngkin asked Attorney General Jason Miyares, a fellow Republican, to launch the probe of...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.   “There is so much unnecessary turmoil in the Republican Party,”…
US News and World Report

Man Who Challenged Alaska Lawmaker Eligibility Won't Appeal

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The man who unsuccessfully challenged Alaska state Rep. David Eastman's eligibility to hold office — over Eastman's membership in the far-right Oath Keepers group — does not plan to file an appeal. In a court filing Tuesday, Goriune Dudukgian, an attorney for Randall...
ALASKA STATE

