crowdfundinsider.com

Law Firm Cautions Banks on Providing Crypto Services Following Bank Regulators Statement

Earlier today, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve made the interesting move to jointly issue a statement cautioning banks about working with crypto firms. The joint statement said that banks are NOT prohibited Nor discouraged from providing services to customers of any asset class as permitted by law.
theblock.co

FTX Debtors will seek return of crypto held by Bahamas regulator

FTX Trading and its affiliated debtors said Friday that they would seek the return of crypto held by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas to their chapter 11 estates for the benefit of creditors. The debtors said the value of the cryptocurrency in a Fireblocks wallet controlled by the Bahamas...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
US News and World Report

Alex Jones Seeks $1.3 Million Salary in Infowars Bankruptcy

(Reuters) - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Monday asked a judge to allow him to take a $1.3 million annual salary from the bankrupt parent company of his Infowars' website. Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems LLC, both went bankrupt in recent months as they owe families of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting a total of $1.5 billion in damages for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax. Jones has said he cannot pay those judgments, which came after back-to-back defamation trials in Texas and Connecticut.
TEXAS STATE
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
The Independent

Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring

Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
itechpost.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Claims He Did Not Move Funds From Alameda Wallet

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the now-defunct exchange, has denied his involvement in moving funds related to Alameda wallets in a tweet to his 1.1 million followers on December 30. This is in response to the allegations that he may have been the one responsible for moving funds out...
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payments of $1,000 for eligible residents from government

holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils. How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County have indroduced Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Cities Step in With Fresh Stimulus Payments

Cities appear better able to target residents most in need of assistance. Nearly 12% of Americans live in poverty. Cities are implementing their own version of stimulus payment by providing needy households with guaranteed income. These guaranteed income programs don't last forever but are designed to provide financial relief for...
TENNESSEE STATE
R.A. Heim

Social Security payment increases starting soon

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska. Social Security income is increasing soon for eligible recipients. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. This new adjustment is for cost-of-living (COLA) helps recipients so the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not diminished by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it makes sense that benefits have increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals.
ambcrypto.com

Gemini founder claims Genesis and DCG are ‘beyond commingled’, gives deadline

Cameron Winklevoss states that Genesis Global has been “engaging in bad faith stall tactics”. The crypto lending arm of DCG has been refusing to meet with Gemini to solve problems regarding user funds. Winklevoss claimed that Genesis and DCG are “beyond commingled”, stating that the funds were used to...

