FTX says Bahamas regulators hold $296 million, not $3.5 billion of company's assets
Dec 30 (Reuters) - FTX on Friday disputed claims by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) that the regulator was holding $3.5 billion of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's assets.
Bahamas regulator holds FTX assets pending delivery to customers, creditors
Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Securities Commission of the Bahamas said on Thursday that it is holding FTX assets worth $3.5 billion based on market pricing at the time of transfer on a temporary basis to deliver them to customers and creditors who own them.
crowdfundinsider.com
Law Firm Cautions Banks on Providing Crypto Services Following Bank Regulators Statement
Earlier today, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve made the interesting move to jointly issue a statement cautioning banks about working with crypto firms. The joint statement said that banks are NOT prohibited Nor discouraged from providing services to customers of any asset class as permitted by law.
theblock.co
FTX Debtors will seek return of crypto held by Bahamas regulator
FTX Trading and its affiliated debtors said Friday that they would seek the return of crypto held by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas to their chapter 11 estates for the benefit of creditors. The debtors said the value of the cryptocurrency in a Fireblocks wallet controlled by the Bahamas...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
US News and World Report
dailyhodl.com
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
itechpost.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Claims He Did Not Move Funds From Alameda Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the now-defunct exchange, has denied his involvement in moving funds related to Alameda wallets in a tweet to his 1.1 million followers on December 30. This is in response to the allegations that he may have been the one responsible for moving funds out...
Motley Fool
Where Did FTX's Missing $8 Billion Go? Crypto Investigators Offer New Clues
Blockchain analytics firm Nansen and regulatory filings suggest that the seeds of FTX's disaster were sown when TerraUSD collapsed months earlier.
Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says
Troubles at FTX and its sister company Alameda Research predated events of 2022 leading to their total collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported.
US prosecutors are probing the possible theft of $370 million in crypto just hours after FTX's bankruptcy
US prosecutors are looking into an apparent hack that resulted in the theft of $370 million from crypto exchange FTX. The cybercrime occurred hours after FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11. The probe is separate from the fraud allegations against co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried. US prosecutors are investigating a cybercrime...
cryptoslate.com
DCG on tight deadline, new Binance acquisition, Silvergate lawsuit, Solana pumps – CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 22 is dominated by lawsuits, bankruptcies, and acquisitions as the top people in the industry duke it out on a big day for the bear market in this CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group...
ambcrypto.com
Gemini founder claims Genesis and DCG are ‘beyond commingled’, gives deadline
Cameron Winklevoss states that Genesis Global has been “engaging in bad faith stall tactics”. The crypto lending arm of DCG has been refusing to meet with Gemini to solve problems regarding user funds. Winklevoss claimed that Genesis and DCG are “beyond commingled”, stating that the funds were used to...
