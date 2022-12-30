ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Barnacle Bill
4d ago

Please crack down on speeding and aggressive drivers, it’s really dangerous out there!

wcyb.com

Drive-by shooting damages vehicles in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged vehicles in Bristol, Virginia, Monday night. According to the police department, officers responded to a home near the intersection of Meadow Drive and Garden Lane at 7:30 p.m. No one was injured, but officers believe the shots...
BRISTOL, VA
legalexaminer.com

What To Do if You Are Injured in a Virginia Car Accident While on Vacation

Every year, millions of tourists, both domestic and foreign, visit Virginia’s beaches and mountains, making it one of the most popular states for sightseeing in the country. This large number of travelers also means that Virginia has some of the country’s busiest roadways. Although no one ever expects their vacation to turn into a disaster, with more than 100,000 collisions taking place each year, visitors to our state are routinely affected by Virginia car accidents.
VIRGINIA STATE
q95fm.net

Subject In Critical Condition Following Multi-Agency Pursuit

An update from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office:. During the afternoon hours of Thursday, 12-29-22, the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to an ongoing pursuit in Wise Co. that was heading into our county. Sheriff Fleming and all available law enforcement personnel in the county positioned to...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, …. Resident, pet dogs displaced following overnight …. Man reported missing in VB is considered endangered. Local foodbank to Receive nearly $450,000 in funding …. WAVY News 10. New Virginia Beach Fire chief to...
SALUDA, VA
WJHL

BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
BRISTOL, VA
Virginia Mercury

Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents

Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts. But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Book on Poisonous, Venomous Animals in Virginia Available for Free Download

To help Virginians avoid poisonings from encounters with wildlife, a reference guide to 32 poisonous and venomous animals that live in Virginia is now available as a free, downloadable book. “The Cleopatra Project – Poisonous and Venomous Animals in Virginia” is filled with full-color photographs and written to be an easily read, valuable reference for parents, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
INDEPENDENCE, VA
NBC 29 News

After the holidays, the average gas prices are rising

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The average price of gas has seen a rise in prices post-holiday season. According to AAA, the average gas price in Virginia as of Monday, January 2, is $3.10 A gallon. Thats up $0.11 From this time last week. In Charlottesville, gas prices are averaging $3.16....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wcyb.com

Teenage victim identified in fatal Johnson City shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Johnson City that occurred early Sunday morning. Ja'Shon Yates, of Kingsport, was killed, according to Johnson City Lt. Don Shepard. Police said the shooting happened at Monarch Apartments and there...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
13News Now

Here are the Virginia laws that took effect on Jan. 1

NORFOLK, Va. — 2023 is finally upon us, and with that, a new year means new laws are in effect for Virginians. Over the last two years, the Virginia General Assembly passed several laws that didn't take effect until January 1, 2023. From a minimum wage jump to new consumer data protections, the new laws will impact several parts of Virginia's economy.
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

Thousands of people without power in Tri-Cities region

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Thousands of people are without power in the Tri-Cities region Tuesday afternoon after heavy rains and strong winds swept through the area. The Appalachian Power outage map shows multiple areas with at least 1,000 outages in Northeast Tennessee. Around 1,000 outages were reported in Southwest Virginia. No estimated time of restoration was given.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJLA

Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.

WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHIZ

Davidson Arrested in West Virginia

Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Margaret Minnicks

New Virginia laws in 2023

New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.
VIRGINIA STATE

