Read full article on original website
Barnacle Bill
4d ago
Please crack down on speeding and aggressive drivers, it’s really dangerous out there!
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Drive-by shooting damages vehicles in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged vehicles in Bristol, Virginia, Monday night. According to the police department, officers responded to a home near the intersection of Meadow Drive and Garden Lane at 7:30 p.m. No one was injured, but officers believe the shots...
legalexaminer.com
What To Do if You Are Injured in a Virginia Car Accident While on Vacation
Every year, millions of tourists, both domestic and foreign, visit Virginia’s beaches and mountains, making it one of the most popular states for sightseeing in the country. This large number of travelers also means that Virginia has some of the country’s busiest roadways. Although no one ever expects their vacation to turn into a disaster, with more than 100,000 collisions taking place each year, visitors to our state are routinely affected by Virginia car accidents.
Virginia senator proposes statewide ban on blue headlights
A Virginia state senator has proposed a total ban blue headlights, a move designed to remove a car modification some see as a dangerous nuisance.
q95fm.net
Subject In Critical Condition Following Multi-Agency Pursuit
An update from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office:. During the afternoon hours of Thursday, 12-29-22, the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to an ongoing pursuit in Wise Co. that was heading into our county. Sheriff Fleming and all available law enforcement personnel in the county positioned to...
WAVY News 10
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, …. Resident, pet dogs displaced following overnight …. Man reported missing in VB is considered endangered. Local foodbank to Receive nearly $450,000 in funding …. WAVY News 10. New Virginia Beach Fire chief to...
BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents
Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts. But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
fox5dc.com
New year, new laws: What's changing in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The DMV rang in the new year with big changes to laws that affect how people shop, travel and even use cannabis. In D.C., 2023 will see the end of Metrobus fares. Starting on July 1, Metrobus rides starting in the District will be free. It will cost D.C. about...
wcyb.com
'Every decrease helps:' Virginia grocery tax cut goes into effect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginians are getting some relief at the grocery store. As of January 1, the state grocery sales tax is now slightly lower due to a Virginia law passed last year. The state's grocery sales tax has decreased from 2.5% to 1%. So, where $100 worth...
Book on Poisonous, Venomous Animals in Virginia Available for Free Download
To help Virginians avoid poisonings from encounters with wildlife, a reference guide to 32 poisonous and venomous animals that live in Virginia is now available as a free, downloadable book. “The Cleopatra Project – Poisonous and Venomous Animals in Virginia” is filled with full-color photographs and written to be an easily read, valuable reference for parents, […]
WHSV
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
Virginia State Police welcomes new troopers
More than 30 members of the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session received their diplomas during a ceremony on Friday.
NBC 29 News
After the holidays, the average gas prices are rising
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The average price of gas has seen a rise in prices post-holiday season. According to AAA, the average gas price in Virginia as of Monday, January 2, is $3.10 A gallon. Thats up $0.11 From this time last week. In Charlottesville, gas prices are averaging $3.16....
wcyb.com
Teenage victim identified in fatal Johnson City shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Johnson City that occurred early Sunday morning. Ja'Shon Yates, of Kingsport, was killed, according to Johnson City Lt. Don Shepard. Police said the shooting happened at Monarch Apartments and there...
Police: Virginia man charged with brandishing replica gun during road rage incident near Chick-Fil-A
STAFFORD, Va. — A Virginia man has been charged with brandishing a hoax gun used to store cigarettes during a road rage incident near a Chick-Fil-A in Stafford County, officials said. Deputies went to the area of Doc Stone Commons, a marketplace on Garrisonville Road, in the Stafford section...
Here are the Virginia laws that took effect on Jan. 1
NORFOLK, Va. — 2023 is finally upon us, and with that, a new year means new laws are in effect for Virginians. Over the last two years, the Virginia General Assembly passed several laws that didn't take effect until January 1, 2023. From a minimum wage jump to new consumer data protections, the new laws will impact several parts of Virginia's economy.
wcyb.com
Thousands of people without power in Tri-Cities region
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Thousands of people are without power in the Tri-Cities region Tuesday afternoon after heavy rains and strong winds swept through the area. The Appalachian Power outage map shows multiple areas with at least 1,000 outages in Northeast Tennessee. Around 1,000 outages were reported in Southwest Virginia. No estimated time of restoration was given.
WJLA
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
WHIZ
Davidson Arrested in West Virginia
Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
New Virginia laws in 2023
New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.
Comments / 6