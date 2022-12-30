Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
NFC North Round-Up: It All Comes Down to Week 18
In Week 17, the NFC North saw each team playing against division rivals this week, and each of the games ended in blowouts for the home teams. Now, Week 18 sets up a potential “win and you’re in” situation for each of Detroit and Green Bay. In this week’s NFC North Round-Up, we examine the implications of this past weekend heading into the final week of the regular season.
Brian O’Neill Heads to the IR, Vikings Sign Two Offensive Linemen
We knew the injury to Austin Schlottmann was going to end his season. There was some hope, though, that perhaps Brian O’Neill could return for the playoffs. Unfortunately, that doesn’t look like it’ll be the case, so the Vikings have decided to sign two offensive linemen. The...
Ed Donatell, Vikings Defense Had Another Rough Day in Week 17
The Green Bay Packers have been quite a disappointing team on offense for most of the season. After losing Davante Adams coming into the year, they added on defense and hoped that would shield Aaron Rodgers and his lack of weapons. It certainly didn’t seem to matter against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday as Ed Donatell and the Vikings defense had another rough day.
The Sea Change That Led Us To Greg Joseph’s Latest Game Winner
Greg Joseph was given the NFL’s Special Teams Player of the Week Award again this week, following his breathtaking (and I do mean that literally) 61-yard field goal as time expired to beat the New York Giants 27-24 on Christmas Eve. It was his second such award, having earned the honor following his game-winner against the Saints in London in Week 4. Joseph has now kicked game-winners five times this season—tying John Kasay (2003) and Jan Stenerud (1983) for the most ever.
2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Defense (FULL)
If you need something to take your mind off the debacle that happened in Green Bay on New Year’s Day, we have just the thing for you. Over the course of the past few weeks, we’ve been going through this 2023 NFL Draft Rankings series where we examine some of the top prospects at each position. The series has officially come to an end, and now, this is the full list of prospects from the defensive side of the ball.
The Vikings Special Teams Have Been a Mixed Bag All Season
The Vikings special teams need to perform better. At various points, we’ve heard praise directed toward Matt Daniels. In fact, I’ve been among those who have been impressed by him. It’s hard not to like him given how passionate he is about football. He consistently offers tremendous charm and thoughtfulness in his press conferences.
Which Greg Joseph Stands Up?
What a difference a week makes, right? On Christmas Eve Greg Joseph lined up for a franchise-record 61-yard field goal and banged it through the uprights to walk off the New York Giants. On New Year’s Day he took the field multiple times against the Green Bay Packers and looked like the guy who was previously begging to be cut. So, going into the playoffs, which Greg Joseph will stand up?
Vikings Injury Updates on Their Offensive Line Are Not Promising
The Minnesota Vikings certainly went through the ringer against the Green Bay Packers, and while no one reason can be fully at blame for their performance, losing both RT Brian O’Neill and C Austin Schlottmann during the game were not insignificant. This is especially so moving forward into the playoffs. On Monday, all eyes turned towards O’Neill’s MRI, and the Vikings injury updates on their offensive linemen are not promising heading into Week 18.
The Vikings Get that Pre-Postseason Wake Up Call in Lambeau
The Vikings were “lambasted at Lambeau” on Sunday, and it didn’t look a whole lot better the next day, as the sadness-fueled hangover finally subsided on Monday afternoon. In fact, it looked a little worse. The Vikings special teams dug a hole for the Purple, and the...
The Vikings’ Depth Chart Leading Into their Week 17 Packers Game
Minnesota has an important game in Week 17. Thankfully, the Vikings’ depth chart is looking pretty good. Kevin O’Connell will have a nearly full roster to help him try to outsmart Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers. The players, of course, are most important when it comes...
Vikings Start 2023 on a Sour Note, Losing to Packers in Blowout Fashion
The Minnesota Vikings went into Green Bay with a chance to not only eliminate the Green Bay Packers from playoff contention but also a chance to tie the Eagles for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Instead, the Vikings start 2023 on a sour note, allowing the Packers to keep their hopes alive by falling, 41-17.
Analytics Predict a Vikings Regression, but when Will It Come?
In the week leading up to the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl, err Week 17 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, much was made regarding the underlying numbers for Kevin O’Connell’s squad. Despite being a 12 win team, there is no denying they’ve taken less than a traditional route to get there. More Vikings regression hit at Lambeau Field, and more may be coming, but when?
Vikings Podcast: Grounded Jet
After all the fraud and fluke talk, the Vikings put together a brutal performance in Week 17. As a result, the rival Green Bay Packers have a great shot at sneaking into the postseason. In other words, it has been a poor start to 2023 for Vikings fans. The latest episode of Notes from the North – a humble Minnesota Vikings podcast – unpacks the latest game while keeping an eye on the road ahead.
Vikings’ Depleted Offensive Line Opens an Opportunity for Overlooked Rookie
The Vikings’ depleted offensive line gives us reason for concern. Far too often, Vikings fans succumb to doom-and-gloom thinking following a loss. At the end of the day, a loss is simply that: getting beat in one individual game. So far, Kevin O’Connell has been able to avoid any losing streaks in his still-young coaching career, always bouncing back from a defeat with a victory.
The Vikings Hopes for the No. 2 Seed May Lie in the Hands of Their Former QB3
If the Minnesota Vikings want to land in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoffs, they are going to need some help along the way. Because of that, very ironically, the fate of Minnesota and the Vikings hopes for the No. 2 seed may very well lie in the hands of their former QB3, David Blough.
Questions Answered: Playing Starters in Week 18, OL Injuries, Bad Vikings Losses
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 2nd edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Injuries May Implode the Vikings Playoff Hopes
You could have made the argument that Minnesota may not have needed to play their starters against the Green Bay Packers. If that would’ve been the case, a primary focus would have been placed on skill position players. Ultimately though, the injuries that have mounted and these injuries may implode the Vikings playoff hopes.
