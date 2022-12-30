LANDOVER, Md. (AP)Just because Amari Cooper is no longer in the NFC East does not mean he’s done tormenting the Washington Commanders. Cooper had two touchdowns among his three catches and 105 yards receiving in the Cleveland Browns’ 24-10 victory Sunday in a spoiler role against a team fighting to make the playoffs. Deshaun Watson completed TD passes of 46 and 33 yards to Cooper, who showed his value to the Browns and perhaps a glimpse of what’s to come after not making the playoffs this season.

