Cleveland, OH

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF

Amari Cooper shows value to Browns with 2 TDs vs Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. (AP)Just because Amari Cooper is no longer in the NFC East does not mean he’s done tormenting the Washington Commanders. Cooper had two touchdowns among his three catches and 105 yards receiving in the Cleveland Browns’ 24-10 victory Sunday in a spoiler role against a team fighting to make the playoffs. Deshaun Watson completed TD passes of 46 and 33 yards to Cooper, who showed his value to the Browns and perhaps a glimpse of what’s to come after not making the playoffs this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF

Wentz, Commanders lose to Browns, eliminated from contention

LANDOVER, Md. (AP)Fans booed Carson Wentz and chanted for Taylor Heinicke to no avail while it was becoming abundantly clear Ron Rivera’s quarterback change backfired on the Washington Commanders. It snowballed so badly, it turned into a loss and the end of their playoff chances. Wentz threw three interceptions...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF

Tomlin’s resolve, Pickett’s progress fueling Steelers’ rally

PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the better part of three hours on Sunday night simply asking Kenny Pickett to not lose, essentially taking the ball out of their rookie quarterback’s hands for long stretches with their season on the line in Baltimore. For the second straight week, they ran...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF

WVU sends condolences to Pitt after terrifying Hamlin injury

The football world quickly saw on Monday that some things are bigger than sports. In the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed a pass to receiver Tee Higgins for 13 yards. He cut up the middle of the field and collided with Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, who made the tackle.
MORGANTOWN, WV

