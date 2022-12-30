Solana soars, and Bahamian regulator says it seized $3.5 billion of FTX assets: CNBC Crypto World

Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday
When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
The rise of the world's first trillionaire
In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know: When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire. Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
These Quarters Are Worth $20 And Millions Are In Circulation
Even if you are not a coin collector, these quarters may be worth looking for in your change. Seems they are rare because only 2 million of each design were minted in West Point, New York. So with ten different designs at 2 million each means there are 20 million...
The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
China says it's moving to buy oil and gas in the yuan — a move that could threaten the dollar's global dominance in the long run
It's not clear if the Gulf nations are taking up the proposal, but Saudi Arabia has been in talks to use the yuan to settle its energy sales to China.
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys
Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
CNBC
FTX spent $256 million on Bahamas real estate — now the island's government wants it back
Bahamas regulators appeal to a bankruptcy judge to try to claim ownership over FTX-owned properties in New Providence, Bahamas. FTX spent $256.3 million on 35 different properties in the Bahamas. Bahamian regulators tell a Delaware federal judge that allowing the properties to be administered in U.S. courts would be both...
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
msn.com
Much Wow! If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times, and often caused spikes in valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk’s favorite topics on Twitter. Here is...
Your $1 coin could be worth $16,000 – the exact ‘transitional’ detail error to look for
SOMETIMES there are fascinating details that can make coins worth more than its original denomination – and that's the case with a certain $1 piece. TikToker BlueRidgeSilverHound is a coin aficionado who routinely informs his followers about particular ones that are worth hundreds or thousands and what exactly makes them valuable.
Investors just pulled a record $42 billion from stocks in one week in an attempt to cut their tax bill after grim 2022 losses, BofA says
Investors can use tax-loss harvesting to offset capital gains and lessen the amount they owe to the IRS.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: SSI recipients will receive rare double payments in December worth $1,755
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and kicking off the next year's payment schedule. Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on...
FTX spox O'Leary says he called SBF and demanded, 'Where is the money, Sam?'
FTX spokesperson Kevin O'Leary described a confrontation he had with Sam Bankman-Fried after FTX's collapse, during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday.
Comments / 0