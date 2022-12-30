This best-selling color-coded Cuisinart knife set earns raves for quality - and it's now only $29

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission.

A high-quality knife set can be tough to find. Either they become rusty before you know it or they’re too dull to actually use. Luckily, there is a brand that know exactly what both novices and experienced cooks need to be successful in the kitchen.

The Cuisinart Advantage 12-piece knife set includes six essential knives with matching blade guards — and it’s now marked down to only $28.99, a savings of 55% off.

Made with stainless steel and featuring a ceramic coating, the set includes an 8” chef knife, an 8” slicing knife, an 8” serrated bread knife, a 7” Santoku knife, a 6.5” utility knife, and a 3.5” paring knife.

The Cuisinart Advantage knives make a bold statement with their rainbow palette, too — but they’re not just a fashionable addition to your kitchen.

Color-coding plays an important role in culinary safety, helping you avoid cross-contamination in the kitchen. Never again will you accidentally grab the wrong knife when you’re cutting raw meat and chopping fruits and vegetables.

And that’s hugely important from a safety perspective, ensuring that you avoid issues like allergic reactions and illnesses.

It also prevents ingredient transfer across dishes because you'll always know which knife color belongs to which food. Even a subtle mistake in the kitchen could mean the difference between a good dish and a great one!

Not only are they coded for safety, but they’re also incredibly sharp — a not-so-little detail that makes cutting and chopping a breeze.

‘Love this knife set,’ expresses one satisfied shopper. ‘Really sharp blades, comes in a variety of blade sizes and styles. I love that there is a protective sheath for each knife.’

Because the knives are so sharp, the blade guards play a vital role in both keeping them in good shape and protecting you from injury.

Says one user, ‘I've had mine for over a year and they are still just as sharp as they were when I purchased them and I love how they each have their own cover because I am paranoid about reaching into the drawer and slicing my finger!’

For only $28.99, you can’t go wrong with a Cuisinart Advantage knife set that you can trust you’ll use all the time — and that will hold up well through the years, too.