Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Proves She's a Fashion Icon in the Making in a Sassy New Photo

By Sydni Ellis
 4 days ago
Serena Williams ’ daughter Olympia poses like a lil’ diva in a new Instagram photo, and her whole ‘fit is perfect. The 5-year-old, who Williams shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, is dressed in a matching purple-and-white tie-dye outfit, and she looks utterly fabulous.

“🌿,” the photo posted to Olympia’s Instagram , which is run by her parents, was captioned. She is standing in front of wild leaves and colorful trees as she strikes a pose for the camera. Olympia has one hand on her hip, and one knee turned in to show off her all-white kicks. She is a fashion icon in the making!

Olympia looks completely unbothered in the photo, with one hand in the air like she was admiring her fingernails. She also has on one blue and one yellow bow in her hair. But her glasses are the main attraction. Her cat-eye sunglasses are bejeweled with sparkly jewels that dangle down like a curtain under the main glass.

It’s no surprise that Olympia loves fashion. She was photographed for Vogue as a newborn — and again in September 2022 — and her mom serves up fabulous looks on the regular.

Back in May 2022, Williams said, “Her ambition is playing princess games,” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She loves princess games and the more we can play anything with princesses, that’s her whole life.”

Of course, Olympia also enjoys playing soccer , and she is part owner of the Angel City Football Club women’s soccer team with her parents.

She also matches with her mom often , and it is so precious. In one May video , the mother-daughter duo wore two identical outfits as they danced to Ed Sheeran. Precious doesn’t begin to cover it!

So, Olympia’s a 5-year-old fashionista, athlete, and entrepreneur — not to mention social media star. Is it weird that I want to be Olympia when I grow up?!

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos .
Comments / 46

GodbeGod1
3d ago

Some of these people will pimp their kids their mother their grandmother whatever it takes to get in front of a camera

Reply
16
Ndlovukazi Zenabi
3d ago

all of the elitist entertainers children are fashion icons...according to entertainment media!

Reply
13
Shanara Smith
3d ago

This woman parades this child around like an ornament and not her child. It's really sad!

Reply(2)
8
