New Store Quietly Opens in Twin Falls and Why You Have Been Missing Out
It appears that every week in Twin Falls lately a new store is opening. While that isn't the case, it is not surprising to see a store close one week and a new one open the following week. With the holiday season having come and gone, it is easy to have missed any new store openings, as a lot was going on. One store recently opened in Twin Falls, and it did so quietly. If you have not noticed this new store in Twin Falls, you have been missing out, and you need to check them out immediately. What is this new store in Twin and where is it located?
St. Luke’s Magic Valley celebrates its first baby of 2023
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Little América Viviana arrived early—both early in the morning and before her due date. América arrived at 12:41 a.m. on January 1, the first baby born at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in 2023. Weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long, she’s the first child to parents Laura and Edgar of Rogerson, Idaho.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Idaho
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Idaho. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular pizza chain Papa Johns held a grand opening celebration for its newest Idaho location in Twin Falls.
Friends of Minidoka accepting donations
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past November, Friends of Minidoka launched the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Southern Idaho’s Japanese relocation camp. Friends of Minidoka is the philanthropic non-profit partner of Minidoka National Historic Site. They work to preserve, protect and educate about the legacy of the...
Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital nationally ranked for maternity care
BURLEY, Idaho — Bringing life into the world is amazing, exciting, and scary all at the same time. Having a good doctor and hospital to take care of a mother about to give birth is important for all parties involved. In the Magic Valley, Intermountain Cassia Regional hospital was recently ranked in the top 300 of the best maternity care centers in the country.
MIRACLE DOG: Local animal rescue helps canine make miraculous recovery after bullet wound left him partially paralyzed
POCATELLO—When Danniell Dustin first met Saber a little under a month ago, the black Belgian Tervuren was covered in his own feces. The dog was having more than a rough month. Just several weeks prior he’d been partially paralyzed after being shot while running loose in Utah. He was then surrendered by his owner who couldn’t financially care for him, and was in the hands of the Twin Falls-based Friends Furever Animal Rescue. The rescue was searching for an experienced foster family who could support...
Famous Double Hollywood Star Actress Buried North Of Twin Falls
Many Idahoans associate the Ketchum Cemetery with being the final resting place of one of the world's most famous writers. Did you know that an actress who achieved the rare feat of earning two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her work in television and film is also buried in the cemetery?
Feeding your animals the wrong foods can be costly
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some animal owners don’t have restrictions for what they feed their pets. The director of Twin Falls Animal Shelter says there are many things your animals should not be eating. If you’re going to feed your dog bones, feed it the femur joint and have your butcher arrange it and boil it for six minutes.
Minidoka prosecutor turns animal cruelty allegations over to law enforcement
RUPERT — The county prosecutor’s office has turned over a request to law enforcement for an investigation into “dead and dying calves” reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this year. The animal-rights organization People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) asked Minidoka County Prosecutor...
The Most Dangerous, Deadly Place in Idaho Isn’t What You Think
When you think about “the deadliest” or the “most dangerous places in Idaho,” and what they could be... I’m sure you’re thinking about the most dangerous cities (where there’s the most crime), the most dangerous hikes, or maybe... The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls where people literally parachute off the bridge every single day? That was my guess!
Opinion: Voted no once, will vote no again
Last July, at the State GOP convention in Twin Falls, I served as a delegate from Franklin County. It was a glorious and eye -opening experience for me. I certainly learned a lot about the political process and about human behavior. As the annual winter meetings for the GOP state central committee are fast approaching, I have been doing my homework on the 51 pages of proposed rules and resolutions. I am the author of four of the resolutions contained in those 51 pages. But what I am most “worked up” about is not my own work, but Rule 2022-04 concerning crossover voting. Its author is Branden Durst, a former registered Democrat and unsuccessful candidate for superintendent of public instruction. In the Dec. 27, 2022, edition of the ISJ, a front page article by Kelcie Moseley-Morris does a great job of describing this proposed rule.
Local Catholic leaders react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Just before the world crossed into 2023 it lost one of its most pivotal leaders. On December 31, 2022 Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died at the age of 95. His successor Pope Francis will preside over his predecessors funeral for the first time in the Vatican's history.
