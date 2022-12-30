ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

9 Fun Things to Do in New York City During the Winter

New York City is a great destination for a winter vacation, with a range of activities to enjoy no matter what your interests are. Here are 9 fun things to do in New York City during the winter:. Visit Central Park – Central Park is a beautiful place to visit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Mayor Eric Adams Promised Better for New York’s Battered Businesses. His First Year Brought a Mood Shift but Scant Progress.

In early March, barely two months after taking office, Mayor Eric Adams unveiled his plan to revive the city’s economy after the devastation of the pandemic shutdown, which had cost the city some 970,000 jobs. Greg David, The City This article was originally published on Dec 28 5:00am EST by THE CITY He said he […] The post Mayor Eric Adams Promised Better for New York’s Battered Businesses. His First Year Brought a Mood Shift but Scant Progress. appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

The future of the unlicensed weed vendors

The Housing Works Cannabis Co. store — New York's first legal recreational marijuana market — opened to great fanfare and long lines this past Thursday on Broadway at Eighth Street in a former Gap retail space. So what might happen in the months ahead to the numerous unlicensed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

The Top 10 Cannabis Strains to Try in New York City in 2023

As the cannabis industry continues to grow and expand in New York City, there are more options than ever before when it comes to strains. From classic favorites to new and innovative hybrids, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top 10 cannabis strains to try in New York City in 2023:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why

Trevor Schakohl on December 30, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – New York City and other Democrat-run cities in America are losing police officers. Multiple media outlets reported that a large number of officers left the police forces of six Democrat-led major cities in 2022, with many moving to other departments. As a result of low morale, continuing violent crime, and higher paying police jobs in other places, scores of officers have resigned from police departments. According to Texas Christian University Associate Dean of Graduate Studies and policing professor Johnny Nhan, low morale has become a major issue for many police The post Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mayor Adams, now is the time to transform NYC — before even more New Yorkers flee

Mayor Adams, as your administration’s second year begins, I have an irrational desire to give you advice. I know advice is annoying; it comes across as criticism, and it’s easy to lob from the cheap seats. But I wouldn’t bother if I didn’t believe in your potential to be a transformational mayor. Nothing can prepare you for becoming New York City’s chief executive. It takes time to get your legs under you in what is reliably a tough freshman year — but you’ve handled it with diligence and aplomb. You now are in a stronger, smarter, more confident position to make...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseydigs.com

Plans Revealed for Washington Street Creative Center in Jersey City

A property owned by Jersey City that has sat vacant for several years is poised to undergo a renovation that is designed to help the surrounding arts community,. Plans emerged about two years ago to revitalize a brick industrial building at 335 Washington Street. Jersey Digs broke the news about the impending revamp at the property, which is located across the street from the Powerhouse and directly next to the Modera Lofts.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Raj guleria

Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.

Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
BROOKLYN, NY
stupiddope.com

Adams Street Library in Brooklyn Completed by WORKac

New York studio WORKac has designed the Adams Street Library, the first new branch of the Brooklyn library system in more than 20 years. Located in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn, the library occupies part of the first floor of a 1901 multi-story building that formerly served as a torpedo factory and later a recycling facility.
BROOKLYN, NY

