Tis the Season to TreeCycle
University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners support foothill-friendly, “smart” gardening. Two of our principles are: Feed the Soil, and Recycle. How can you follow those principles in disposing of your cut, green Christmas tree and other Christmas packaging materials?. Real Christmas trees are a renewable, recyclable...
$14-million Jamestown Biomass Project Going Through Review Process
Jamestown, CA — A biomass facility is proposed to be built on 17 acres near the Sierra Conservation Center off O’Byrnes Ferry Road outside of Jamestown. The group Tuolumne Biomass LLC is planning to lease the property from T-Five Ranches, Inc. An existing solar farm on the same parcel would remain in use, according to county documents. The project applicants are hoping to receive a Conditional Use Permit, Air Pollution Control District Permit, construction permit, grading and encroachment permits, changes in the Williamson Act contract, and state water board permits.
Sonora To Discuss Fire Station Water Damage And Chicken Ranch Agreement
Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will host the first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday evening. Meetings are typically held on Monday, but it will be on Tuesday this week because city offices are closed today following the New Year’s holiday. On the consent agenda, the council...
Cause Of Last Summer’s Woods Fire Still A Mystery
Sonora, CA — One of the most high-profile fires last summer in Tuolumne County ignited shortly before 9pm on the first day of September in the vicinity of Highway 108 near Stockton Road. It was near the former Camp Hope homeless camp. Several nearby neighborhoods were evacuated late at...
Calaveras Continues To Assess Flood Damage
Valley Springs, CA — Officials in Calaveras County are tallying the damage resulting from Saturday’s atmospheric river storm event. The water started to recede in many areas when the sun came out Sunday, but cleanup continues. The county, along with the City of Angels Camp, will remain in...
Schlesser, Donald
Donald Schlesser, 96, of Sonora, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 12/26/2022. Age: 96. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Brown, David
David J. Brown, 70, of Sonora, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 12/26/2022. Age: 70. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Getting Answers: Local counties declare emergencies ahead of next storm, but what does that really do?
SACRAMENTO — A record-setting winter storm pushed many Northern California counties to the brink and forced some to declare local emergencies — but what do those declarations really do?It all comes as the region braces for another round of punishing weather, and four counties have made those emergency proclamations so far.They allow governments to free up a lot of resources during a crisis, which is welcome news for those who've spent the first few days of the new year in the dark. "This isn't like something that never happens. I mean, we've had storms and we've had power go out...
'Extreme weather event' prompts calls for water conservation in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — El Dorado Irrigation District (EID) has asked its customers to stop water use that is not essential, immediately, and until further notice. The water district called/sent conservation request messages Monday to customers throughout its coverage area – including those living in the City of Placerville.
Resources for flood victims and residents in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — As Northern California recovers from the New Years’ weekend storm, another one is approaching the state that is expected to bring more rainfall to the state’s waterways and wind gusts as strong as around 50 miles per hour. Below, a collection of resources and tips from local governments and organizations to prepare for […]
Flooded roadways lead to another rescue, self-deprecating message to others
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The continued rush of weekend floodwaters moving westward through south Sacramento County led to another rescue after yet another driver attempted to drive through flooded roads. The Cosumnes Fire Department used a raft to retrieve Lupe Rodriguez from her vehicle, which became submerged along Twin...
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate, then shelter-in-place
Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure."
Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Details Water Rescues
Calaveras, CA– On New Year’s Eve, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Search and Rescue Team was activated to respond to an emergency situation involving a motorist stranded in rapidly-moving floodwaters on Jesus Maria Rd in Mokelumne Hill. The driver had driven past warning barriers into swift-moving floodwater and the vehicle became inoperative due to the floodwaters. Deputies arrived on the scene before Search and Rescue and located the 5 people inside the vehicle. The vehicle occupants were able to exit and make it safely to shore where they were assisted by medical and fire personnel.
Consumnes levee breaks near Wilton and Green Road
A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. Traffic Update – Jan 3, 2023 7:30 am. Traffic Update - Jan 3, 2023 7:30 am. Large tree topples...
Calaveras County Activates Emergency Flooding Operations
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Angels Camp have activated the Emergency Operations Center at Level 2 due to countywide flooding. OES released this bulletin advising of hard road closures at:. HWY 4 @ Bonanza Mine in Murphys. Hogan Dam Rd....
Arrest After Shelter In Place Order In Amador County
Pioneer, CA — There was a heavy law enforcement presence Sunday afternoon in the area of Circle View Drive in the Pioneer area of Amador County. Officials received a report that a man was walking down the street with a bow and arrow, and hatchet, stating that he was going to “execute” someone. As sheriff’s office deputies were responding, a report was made that he now also had some type of rifle.
From floodwaters to no power, San Joaquin County braces for next storm
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – From floodwaters to no power, people are wondering when help will arrive.The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said it began deploying crews during the New Year's Eve storm. But all of the cleanup done in a neighborhood off Sonata Circle has been done by the neighbors after their calls went unanswered.At one point, the water rose to the top of driveways. Residents used whatever they had to sweep, rake and clean storm drains before Monday's rain."We're just going to clear the gutters, the drain as much as possible," said resident Sunmary Colter. While the...
'A little overwhelmed': El Dorado County residents deal with homes, roadways flooding
CAMERON PARK, Calif. — Families in the Placerville area dealt with flooded neighborhoods, streets and water damage from the most recent winter storm hovering over Northern California, Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain caused water to flow through streets, pool around properties and flood homes in Cameron Park. Sandbags worked overtime...
State of emergency declared in San Joaquin County due to flooding
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Directors of Emergency Services for San Joaquin County declared a local state of emergency in the aftermath of a torrent of rain from an atmospheric river that hit the state on Friday and Saturday. According to a press release from San Joaquin County, the emergency was proclaimed because the county […]
Haff Picked To Lead TC Supervisors: Brandon Passed Over
Tuolumne, CA — Kathleen Haff was picked to lead the Tuolumne County Supervisors, but there was a shakeup in the selection of the second in command. District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk convened today’s first meeting of 2023, having served as board chair throughout 2022. The first item of new business was to pick a new chair and vice chair for the new year. The board traditionally uses a rotating leadership system, and District Four Supervisor Kathleen Haff was vice chair throughout 2022. In preparation of requesting nominations for chair, Kirk thanked Haff for her help throughout last year, stating, “She’s phenomenal, and has been way more than I ever expected.”
