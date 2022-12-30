ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mymotherlode.com

Tis the Season to TreeCycle

University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners support foothill-friendly, “smart” gardening. Two of our principles are: Feed the Soil, and Recycle. How can you follow those principles in disposing of your cut, green Christmas tree and other Christmas packaging materials?. Real Christmas trees are a renewable, recyclable...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

$14-million Jamestown Biomass Project Going Through Review Process

Jamestown, CA — A biomass facility is proposed to be built on 17 acres near the Sierra Conservation Center off O’Byrnes Ferry Road outside of Jamestown. The group Tuolumne Biomass LLC is planning to lease the property from T-Five Ranches, Inc. An existing solar farm on the same parcel would remain in use, according to county documents. The project applicants are hoping to receive a Conditional Use Permit, Air Pollution Control District Permit, construction permit, grading and encroachment permits, changes in the Williamson Act contract, and state water board permits.
JAMESTOWN, CA
mymotherlode.com

Cause Of Last Summer’s Woods Fire Still A Mystery

Sonora, CA — One of the most high-profile fires last summer in Tuolumne County ignited shortly before 9pm on the first day of September in the vicinity of Highway 108 near Stockton Road. It was near the former Camp Hope homeless camp. Several nearby neighborhoods were evacuated late at...
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras Continues To Assess Flood Damage

Valley Springs, CA — Officials in Calaveras County are tallying the damage resulting from Saturday’s atmospheric river storm event. The water started to recede in many areas when the sun came out Sunday, but cleanup continues. The county, along with the City of Angels Camp, will remain in...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Schlesser, Donald

Donald Schlesser, 96, of Sonora, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 12/26/2022. Age: 96. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Brown, David

David J. Brown, 70, of Sonora, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 12/26/2022. Age: 70. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SONORA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Local counties declare emergencies ahead of next storm, but what does that really do?

SACRAMENTO — A record-setting winter storm pushed many Northern California counties to the brink and forced some to declare local emergencies — but what do those declarations really do?It all comes as the region braces for another round of punishing weather, and four counties have made those emergency proclamations so far.They allow governments to free up a lot of resources during a crisis, which is welcome news for those who've spent the first few days of the new year in the dark. "This isn't like something that never happens. I mean, we've had storms and we've had power go out...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Resources for flood victims and residents in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — As Northern California recovers from the New Years’ weekend storm, another one is approaching the state that is expected to bring more rainfall to the state’s waterways and wind gusts as strong as around 50 miles per hour.  Below, a collection of resources and tips from local governments and organizations to prepare for […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Details Water Rescues

Calaveras, CA– On New Year’s Eve, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Search and Rescue Team was activated to respond to an emergency situation involving a motorist stranded in rapidly-moving floodwaters on Jesus Maria Rd in Mokelumne Hill. The driver had driven past warning barriers into swift-moving floodwater and the vehicle became inoperative due to the floodwaters. Deputies arrived on the scene before Search and Rescue and located the 5 people inside the vehicle. The vehicle occupants were able to exit and make it safely to shore where they were assisted by medical and fire personnel.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Consumnes levee breaks near Wilton and Green Road

A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. Traffic Update – Jan 3, 2023 7:30 am. Traffic Update - Jan 3, 2023 7:30 am. Large tree topples...
WILTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Activates Emergency Flooding Operations

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Angels Camp have activated the Emergency Operations Center at Level 2 due to countywide flooding. OES released this bulletin advising of hard road closures at:. HWY 4 @ Bonanza Mine in Murphys. Hogan Dam Rd....
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Arrest After Shelter In Place Order In Amador County

Pioneer, CA — There was a heavy law enforcement presence Sunday afternoon in the area of Circle View Drive in the Pioneer area of Amador County. Officials received a report that a man was walking down the street with a bow and arrow, and hatchet, stating that he was going to “execute” someone. As sheriff’s office deputies were responding, a report was made that he now also had some type of rifle.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

From floodwaters to no power, San Joaquin County braces for next storm

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – From floodwaters to no power, people are wondering when help will arrive.The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said it began deploying crews during the New Year's Eve storm. But all of the cleanup done in a neighborhood off Sonata Circle has been done by the neighbors after their calls went unanswered.At one point, the water rose to the top of driveways. Residents used whatever they had to sweep, rake and clean storm drains before Monday's rain."We're just going to clear the gutters, the drain as much as possible," said resident Sunmary Colter. While the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Haff Picked To Lead TC Supervisors: Brandon Passed Over

Tuolumne, CA — Kathleen Haff was picked to lead the Tuolumne County Supervisors, but there was a shakeup in the selection of the second in command. District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk convened today’s first meeting of 2023, having served as board chair throughout 2022. The first item of new business was to pick a new chair and vice chair for the new year. The board traditionally uses a rotating leadership system, and District Four Supervisor Kathleen Haff was vice chair throughout 2022. In preparation of requesting nominations for chair, Kirk thanked Haff for her help throughout last year, stating, “She’s phenomenal, and has been way more than I ever expected.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy