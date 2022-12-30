ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Shein Dominates the Headlines

By Jasmin Malik Chua
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFxpL_0jyx8pPf00

2022 was the Year of Shein , even if Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February scuppered plans of selling shares at a valuation of $100 billion—more than H&M and Zara owner Inditex combined. Economic headwinds, including turmoil in the global equity market, have also done little to tarnish the Chinese e-tail juggernaut, which was still worth between $65 billion to $85 billion in October, according to those in the know.

Not that the rapidly growing company, which sells cheap and trendy clothing to the TikTok generation, isn’t facing headwinds. Slackening consumer confidence and high inflation in Europe and the United States—two of Shein’s biggest markets—could dent its profits. Growing regulatory scrutiny could also create additional pitfalls.

Then there are the controversies. Shein, which is pronounced “she-in,” short for its original name, SheInside, is frequently dogged by accusations that it works with suppliers that regularly flout Chinese and international labor laws. It’s often savaged on social media for copying small (and sometimes not-so-small ) designers. Several investigations have uncovered higher-than-allowed levels of lead and other toxic substances in some of its garments. While Shein has turned into the world’s most Googled brand , it has also become the poster child of even faster fast fashion. For its harshest critics, it’s near-synonymous with overconsumption and pollution.

But the Christian Siriano collaborator has tried to alleviate some of the concerns. In April, it debuted EvoluShein , a “purpose-driven” collection of women’s tops, dresses and bottoms that features inclusive sizing and so-called “responsibly sourced” materials such as recycled polyester derived from used plastic bottles. A few months later, Liz Ricketts, co-founder and director of the Or Foundation, told a stunned audience at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen that her nonprofit had inked a $50 million, multi-year agreement with Shein to tackle clothing waste in the global South. Some praised the pseudo-extended producer responsibility fund for pouring money into an underlooked but vital issue. Others warned of potential greenwashing.

It was around that time that Shein also released its first CSR report , though the publication raised more questions than answers. While Shein wrote that it had audited 700 of its production sites, which are concentrated in Guangzhou, in 2021, it also noted that 83 percent of them require corrective action. By its own admission, 27 percent of its audited factories are ill-equipped for a potential fire. Some 14 percent had violations over working hours.

“From what we know, [Shein has] an expectation of extreme speed and flexibility,” David Hachfeld, textiles expert at Swiss watchdog group Public Eye, which published a report on the dire state of Shein’s working conditions in 2021, told Sourcing Journal at the time. “[It expects its] suppliers to be able to deliver products within a few days. And this, of course, is creating a lot of pressure, especially [with] working times.”

Similar exploitation is taking place at Shein’s warehouses in China, one independent researcher told Sourcing Journal in September, auguring ill for the brand’s expanding fulfillment footprint in the United States. Logistics workers at several facilities, he said, alternate between excessively long day and night shifts every two weeks, disrupting their sleep patterns and diminishing their sense of well-being. Product shelvers and pickers easily walk 70,000 to 80,000 steps a day, shredding new shoes in a matter of weeks. Because many of them work for piece wages, they have to work at a “very high intensity to chase a relatively higher salary,” the researcher added.

Shein made headlines again in October when an undercover exposé by Britain’s Channel 4 found that workers at two factories it contracts in China frequently work 18 hours a day—with only one day off per month—for as little as 3 cents per hour.

The investigation caused the Rolling Stones to immediately distance itself from the retail phenom by requesting a termination of its licensing agreement. An audit by Shein ended up “refut[ing]” most of the documentary’s claims, including ones that the factories withheld salaries or deducted wages if mistakes were made or targets unmet. Allegations that workers only earn “mere pence” per completed garment were also “not factual and misrepresent[ed] the wage structures used by these suppliers,” Shein said.

What the e-tailer did confirm, however, was a problem with working hours. It said it has given both suppliers until the end of December to rectify the situation and “reserves the right to take action against them if they fail to do so by then.”

Meanwhile, Shein said that it plans to shell out $15 million to upgrade hundreds of its factories over the next three to four years on improvements such as a multi-channel feedback system for workers. It also plans to double the $2 million it currently invests in its Shein Responsible Sourcing program, increasing the frequency of independent factory audits, including unannounced spot-checks, and training on its code of conduct.

October also saw Shein dip its toe into resale —and into law enforcement trouble when New York State fined parent company Zoetop Business Company $1.9 million for failing to “properly handle” a data breach that compromised the names, email addresses, hashed passwords and credit card information of 39 million Shein accounts and 7 million Romwe accounts, including those of more than 800,000 New York residents.

Shein also continued to boost its connections throughout 2022. Besides joining the United Nations Global Compact and the Responsible Labor Initiative, it’s now a card-carrying member of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition and Textile Exchange. The day before Earth Day, the online purveyor signed a non-binding agreement with forestry nonprofit Canopy to eliminate ancient and endangered forests from its garments and packaging. To lobby on its behalf in Washington, Shein has hired Hobart Hallaway & Quayle Ventures and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

The Singapore-headquartered firm also said in September that it would funnel $7.6 million into the Apparel Impact Institute, a spinoff of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, to implement programs at more than 500 partner factories to generate a 10 percent greenhouse-gas emissions reduction per facility per year. It’s part of the Amazon-dethroning app’s ambition, it said, to slash its overall supply-chain emissions by 25 percent by 2030.

But November brought more controversy. Shein got sued again for copyright infringement , with the plaintiff refusing to settle for any amount. Two lab tests commissioned by Bloomberg News found that Shein apparel shipped into the United States contained cotton from China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, in contravention of the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act , which President Joe Biden signed into law last Christmas. Before the month closed, Greenpeace warned that Shein was “flooding” Europe with products laden with hazardous chemicals at levels breaching European Union regulatory limits.

What’s next for Shein? A memo to investors obtained by the Wall Street Journal in December suggests that it could soon allow third-party merchants on its platform, à la Amazon . Whatever happens in 2023, Shein is bound to keep the industry guessing—and everyone watching.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift

The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
Sourcing Journal

Policy Primer: What Lies in the Balance?

Legislation—both active and pending—has had a profound impact on the sourcing landscape. Four years after the implementation of punitive tariffs on China-made goods, many U.S. brands and retailers are still seeking to offset the impact the duties have had on their bottom lines. And after a pandemic threw the global supply chain into upheaval, apparel, footwear and textile companies have been forced to reevaluate the soundness of their sourcing strategies. Sourcing Journal has taken a look back at the trade agreements and governmental actions that have impacted the sector most over the course of 2022. We’ve also spoken to industry experts about...
Sourcing Journal

Nine Child Laborers Rescued from Indian Garment Factory

Nine illegally employed child laborers were rescued from a garment factory in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh following a tip-off to the police, authorities said Wednesday. Some of the children had been working at the unnamed facility for the past six months and others a year in the city of Noida, an official for the Gautam Buddh Nagar police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) told the Press Trust of India. The six girls and three boys, who hailed from different parts of Uttar Pradesh and the eastern state of Bihar, were examined by a doctor, then admitted to a shelter home...
New York Post

China’s COVID surge is spreading — with good and very bad news for the world economy

It would be a gross understatement to say China is ill-prepared for President Xi Jinping’s recent abrupt abandonment of his zero-COVID policy. With a large part of the population inadequately vaccinated, COVID is spreading like wildfire across the country. More than half the passengers on a China-to-Italy flight this week tested positive. Leaked notes from Chinese official estimates reveal that over the past 20 days as many as 250 million people might have been infected with the virus. It’s now leading to widespread workplace absenteeism and a sharp drop in consumer and investor confidence in the economy. There’s never a good time...
The Guardian

Xi Jinping’s reputation in China and his standing in the world may not survive this Covid disaster

In the chaos of China’s Covid exit wave, China’s supreme leader, Xi Jinping, has been curiously absent. His last public pronouncement on China’s “dynamic zero”-Covid policy was in his speech to the 20th party congress in October: “We have adhered to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, adhered to dynamic zero-Covid,” he told delegates, “... and achieved major positive results in the overall prevention and control of the epidemic and economic and social development.” It was, he insisted, overwhelming evidence that the policy was correct and that the party cared deeply for the people.
The Guardian

Indian leather companies accused of enabling Russia’s war effort

Indian companies have been accused of enabling Russia’s war effort after exporting leather to Russian companies that make boots for its military in the months since the invasion of Ukraine. Russia and India have longstanding ties and Narendra Modi’s government has not joined western countries in openly criticising Moscow...
Sand Hills Express

Countries where the U.S. warns Americans may be wrongfully detained

During his announcement that the WNBA’s Brittney Griner had been released by Russia, President Joe Biden had a broader message directed at all Americans to “take precautions” and review the State Department travel advisories before traveling overseas. He noted that those advisories now include warnings about the “risk of being wrongfully detained by a foreign government.”
The Independent

Brexit poll: Two-thirds of Britons now support future referendum on rejoining the EU

Two years after the UK transitioned out of the European Union nearly two-thirds of Britons now support a referendum on rejoining. A Savanta survey for The Independent also shows that the number of people who oppose another vote has fallen, with less than a quarter of voters now against a referendum. The UK formally left the EU on 31 January 2020, but the “transition period” meant it observed Brussels laws and remained in the single market until 31 December 2020. Since then Britons believe the economy, the UK’s global influence and the ability to control our own borders have...
The Week

China to begin re-issuing passports in another reversal of COVID lockdowns

Chinese officials said Tuesday that the country will resume issuing passports and visas in another large step toward winding down the country's "zero COVID" policy. The move could potentially mean a massive wave of Chinese tourists will go abroad for the first time in more than a year, especially ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year in January, which The Associated Press noted is normally the country's biggest traveling season.  This marks a rapid change in the government's handling of overseas travel, as China has largely isolated itself from the rest of the world since the pandemic's outbreak. Bloomberg reported that China had not been issuing...
Sourcing Journal

Retailers Brace for Returns Tsunami

‘Tis the season for giving—and give-backs. Consumers are expected to return nearly $171 billion in merchandise this holiday season—over one-fifth of the overall returns volume projected for 2022. More than $816 billion worth of retail purchases will be returned by shoppers this year, according to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) survey of 70 retailers with Appriss Retail, conducted during September and October. When it comes to holiday sales, retailers can expect to see an average of nearly 17 percent returned. Respondents reported that for every $1 billion in sales they make, they tend to incur an average of $165 million in returns. Though...
FOX 16 News

US to impose new restrictions on travelers from China amid COVID outbreaks

The Biden administration is planning new coronavirus precautions on travelers arriving from China due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and concerns about the lack of transparent reporting data from the country, federal health officials said Wednesday. Beginning Jan. 5, all air passengers at least 2 years old originating from China will be required to […]
Sourcing Journal

Did H&M ‘Love Itself’ by Caving into Justin Bieber?

Two days after pop star Justin Bieber posted on his social media that he did not approve of the apparel featuring his likeness that H&M was selling on its website, the Swedish fast fashion giant on Wednesday announced it was removing all Bieber-themed items from its website. H&M said it made the move “out of respect” for the “Love Yourself” singer’s wishes. “Justin’s license holder has confirmed that H&M had the right contracts in place and followed all proper approval procedures for each selected design,” the company said in a press release. “Nevertheless, out of respect for Justin, we removed the products...
Sourcing Journal

Denim Skirts End 2022 on a High (and Long) Note

The trends that are rising to the top this month are on track to impact women’s and men’s fashion well into the new year, according to Trendalytics. In its December trend report, the New York-based data analytics firm point to practical lengths and comforting fabrics as items to watch despite the mass of retailers shoving colorful suits and sparkly accessories into the fronts their stores and across their social media channels.  Though miniskirts kicked off 2022 as the dominant skirt length, Trendalytics said the year is coming to a close with longer lengths “becoming the most coveted silhouette.” Searches for long denim skirts...
Sourcing Journal

Has Bed Bath & Beyond Seen Its Last Holiday Selling Season?

With the bulk of fourth-quarter sales completed, Wall Street has started speculating on whether the struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has a reason to exist. In an interview on Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said that retailers likely had a tough slog this holiday season, and cited Bed Bath & Beyond as one that might have seen its last yule. “They’re simply just not relevant anymore. This really was [Lieutenant Colonel George A.] Custer’s last stand and it’s going to pretty much end the same way that it did for Custer,”...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy