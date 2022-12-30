ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

5 Reasons to Work on a Personal Brand Yourself Instead of Outsourcing It

By Anastasia Chernikova
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07y48o_0jyx8kFG00

According to Pew Research Center , 74% of Americans trust someone with a respected personal brand, and over half would recommend, do business with or seek advice from these individuals.

Many businesses and entrepreneurs outsource the job of building a personal brand to a PR agency. I'm convinced that in the case of personal branding, it's always better when founders are deeply involved in building them and not just outsourcing it on the side as another campaign on social media.

1. The proof is in the people

Founders like Elon Musk, Gary Vaynerchuk and Sara Blakely have all successfully built companies entirely around their personal brands.

Gary Vaynerchuk, a.k.a. Gary Vee, not only built his personal brand into a force of nature but leveraged it into an entire enterprise centered around helping others. His belief is that your brand must be "relentless, authentic and powerful," which is something you can't outsource to an agency.

The founder of shapewear company SPANX, Sara Blakely, used her own struggles to create a brand that is not only beloved but relatable for people around the world. No PR agency could have captured her thoughts, feelings and convictions as honestly as she could herself. A self-made billionaire, it's clear that Blakely made the right choice.

Related: 4 Branding Tips From Gary Vaynerchuk and Entrepreneurs Who Built Brands the World Can't Ignore

2. Your perspective is unique and valuable

Yes, PR firms have a portfolio of success stories and brand-building . However, it's important to remember that these PR managers are writing and rewriting dozens of similar columns and thought pieces for their clients.

The media is ravenous for fresh angles, "hot takes" and genuine, expert knowledge. This gives you an advantage. You need to come up with a list of topics that fall under your expertise. After that, you can expand on those topics either by offering a unique perspective or even a "spicy," controversial opinion that can be shared as a way to spark discussion in the media. You can talk about that with your assistant or friends who you trust and ask about the spiciest and interesting points of your talk.

Your writing doesn't have to be perfect; you can hire an editor or collaborate with a copywriter to get the final form down just right. The important thing is to infuse your personality into the pieces and build your brand.

3. Remember that you can't delegate your voice

As an entrepreneur, there are many things you can task others with doing. However, building your personal brand simply is not one of them. Nobody else in the world can replicate your voice, so you will always be presenting a watered-down version of yourself if you allow someone else to take the reins of developing your personal brand.

For example, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian has ensured from the beginning that his voice is loud, clear and all his own since day one. He is not afraid of speaking up about issues he's passionate about, and he makes a point not to take himself too seriously. As a result, top tech companies want to collaborate with him.

When you think about your online presence, try to allow glimpses into all of the important aspects of your life, showing a relatable, human side that strikes a chord with people.

4. Journalists appreciate the personal touch

Journalists love when founders and entrepreneurs send them emails and article ideas directly rather than using a PR agency as the middleman. This signals that the founder is serious about their goals and willing to put the work in. It also helps to build trust and rapport more quickly. Plus, it's always great to receive ideas and drafts from the source directly.

When pitching to journalists, remember that they get dozens or hundreds of these emails per week and, on average, only respond to about 3% of them. Take the time to understand the journalist and outlet before sending them a succinct and relevant pitch.

Related: 5 Ways to Make Journalists Actually Want to Publish Your Brand's Stories

5. Research shows a personal brand can make or break your success

At least 65% of people use the internet as a primary source of information about people. In the same way that it's normal to Google a potential date or new acquaintance to learn about their lives, clients, employers, media and peers will do the same to learn about the founder before taking the next steps.

Studies have proven that it only takes 50 milliseconds for someone to develop a first impression of you, and 94% of the time, this impression is based on design (a.k.a. feelings). The more you can showcase the things that make you stand out and prove you're trustworthy, the more people will resonate with your personal brand and flock to you.

Big PR firms can't give you the unique, authentic voice you need to succeed, so skip spending on an agency, and keep your personal brand, well, personal.

Related: How to Build a Personal Brand in 5 Steps

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
fashionweekdaily.com

A Gentle Person in a Hard Industry: Cata Feer, Costa-Rica-Born Model Turned Influencer, On Bringing Positivity to People

Fashion modeling is a cutthroat world where too many suitors compete for a limited number of places in the limelight, which makes it a hard industry for new entrants. Would-be hopefuls come from near and far, their looks, posture, color of skin, and eye types reflecting mankind’s ethnic and cultural diversity. Each model is unique and deserves kudos for the efforts made to get where they are in this business. Meet Cata Freer, a model turned influencer and entrepreneur, born and raised in Costa Rica. Costa Rica is deemed the “world’s happiest country” for a reason, an exotique tica with unforgettable looks, and an outgoing and well-wishing personality. She sees her mission in bringing that tropical Costa-Rican personality and looks to the US, sharing her positivity with others. Cata’s way to modeling was natural as she was surrounded by models in her family from childhood with many aunts who were models. However, her journey was not altogether smooth.
geeksaroundglobe.com

Getting Facebook page likes to leverage the benefits of the ever-growing Facebook for your business

Facebook has become one of the most popular social networking sites on the internet. It has over 1 billion active users, making it one of the most popular sites on the internet. It is also one of the most popular sites for business. Facebook has allowed small businesses to connect with customers and potential customers. It has also allowed big businesses to connect with customers and potential customers.
Reuters

Microsoft aims for AI-powered version of Bing - The Information

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is in the works to launch a version of its search engine Bing, using the artificial intelligence behind OpenAI-launched chatbot ChatGPT, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the plans.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

83K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy