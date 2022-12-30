1 dead, 1 critical after car falls from bridge into LIRR trainyard in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — One person was killed and one was severely injured when a car flipped over a bridge into a trainyard in Prospect Heights on Friday, according to police.

The driver suffered a medical episode around 12:44 p.m. and lost control of the car, which then careened over the side of the bridge at Atlantic and Vanderbilt avenues onto the LIRR trainyard below, officials said.

FDNY emergency responders rushed to the trainyard and pulled the driver and a passenger out of the car.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and the passenger was brought to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Workers surround the area where the car crashed into the trainyard. Photo credit Citizen