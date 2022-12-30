Read full article on original website
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly
Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
AOL Corp
Whoopi Goldberg Says Kim Kardashian 'Cannot Get a Movie Greenlit': But 'I'd Never Minimize' Her
Whoopi Goldberg does not agree with Charlize Theron's take that Kim Kardashian has the power to "get way more off the ground" in Hollywood than acting legend Meryl Streep. During Thursday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 67, responded to the recent comment Theron, 47, made to The Hollywood Reporter about Kardashian's status in Hollywood.
MSNBC boss lobbied ‘The View’ hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin after Tiffany Cross firing: report
The president of MSNBC, who has come under fire from black activists in recent weeks for firing anchor Tiffany Cross, reportedly visited the set of ABC’s “The View” and personally pleaded her case to co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin. Rashida Jones, the head of the left-leaning, Comcast-owned cable news outfit, was seen on the set of the ABC television daytime talk show on Nov. 7 having accompanied her star anchor, Nicolle Wallace, who was set to be interviewed on the air, according to a report. Sources told the news site Variety that Jones personally approached both Goldberg and Hostin separately and...
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Barbara Walters, television news trailblazer, dies at 93
NEW YORK — (AP) — Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by...
Donald Trump Pays Tribute to Barbara Walters As Interview Clips Resurface
The former president was asked some tough questions by Walters during a 1990 interview that has been widely shared.
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, has died at 93
NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters’ death was announced by ABC on...
Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters dead at 93, ABC News reports
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters’ death was announced by ABC on...
Kevin Hart Calls ‘Bulls-‘ on CNN for Prohibiting Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen From Drinking on New Year’s Eve (Video)
Kevin Hart became a voice for the people on Saturday night when he went on a profanity-laced rant on CNN’s new rule preventing Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen and other presenters of the news network’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. from drinking on-air. Hart talked with Cohen and Cooper...
China’s COVID lies could prove deadly for America
The only thing not going viral in China is the truth. Chinese officials are spewing lies to cover up the massive COVID carnage there. Worse, US public-health officials dawdled for a week, allowing air travelers from China in without testing, while other countries immediately blocked infected travelers from entering. Aerial photos and videos from China show body bags stacked outside hospitals and crematoria, funeral-home parking lots full and hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients jammed into hallways. In Beijing and Sichuan, more than 50% of the population is infected, according to internal government documents. Yet the Chinese government officially claims there was only one COVID...
What ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, other celebs, did for their holidays
Andrew Cuomo, whose game, fame and name never left New York while in office, holidayed in LA. His hundred years in Albany our ex-gov never even knew America had a West Coast. For his — pardon the expression — virgin experience Andrew visited daughter Michaela who’s Out There. They climbed in Big Sur. They dinnered at Nobu. They did family, friends, crabmeat, lobster and shrimp. Santa says Andrew was a good boy. More. Steve Wynn’s holiday ring-a-ding in Florida grabbed Stallone with his wife Jennifer. How much of 2023 they’ll see together, who knows . . . Governor a few governors ago, David Paterson recalled investigating Kuwait with then-Rep. Anthony Weiner — of whom civilization has since...
Trump launches new Truth Social attack on Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump late Monday night took to his fake Twitter app Truth Social to rekindle conspiracy theories about two Georgia elections workers whom he and his allies baselessly believe prevented ballots that were supposedly cast for Trump from being properly tabulated, thus costing him Georgia's sixteen Electoral College votes in the 2020 election.
5 Things to Expect From Streaming in 2023 | PRO Insight
The Year Ahead: From a rise in free ad-supported services to more data collecting and local-language programming, here’s how streaming will evolve in the new year. The past year has no doubt been a transformative one for streaming and the media industry as a whole. As we enter 2023, here are five predictions on how the entire streaming space will evolve this year.
Two things Americans love: Pizza and saving money
KSNF/KODE — New online research finds “American’s guiltiest food pleasure” by analyzing the number of Google web searches for food coupons. DoorDash has the most sought-after food delivery coupons in America, a new study has found. It is followed by Papa Johns, Uber Eats and Pizza Hut. Five of the top 10 food spots American […]
What Happened to Amazon’s Employees After AI Automated Their Work | PRO Insight
Instead of mass firings, the company assigned displaced workers with inventive new roles
‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs Shelved After ‘Tumult at HBO Max,’ Says George R. R. Martin
George R. R. Martin noted in a new blog post that the “current tumult at HBO Max” has affected the development of “Game of Thrones” spinoffs, some of which are now not moving forward. “All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly,” he wrote,...
George Santos Heckled for String of Lies About His Background: He’s ‘Trending on the Internet That He Invented’
"The only hot talking point he didnt put on there was that he saved lives at the Hindenburg disaster," comedian Steve Bluestein says of the Republican congressman-elect
Donald Trump shows his DJ skills for a second time: Proves he is a big fan of Céline Dion
It seems Donald Trump has a new hobby. The former President is back at entertaining his guests with his skills as DJ. This time he hosted another important event at Mar-a-Lago, and shared some of his favorite songs with the attendees. It was previously reported that Trump enjoyed serving...
