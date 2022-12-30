ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
New York Post

MSNBC boss lobbied ‘The View’ hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin after Tiffany Cross firing: report

The president of MSNBC, who has come under fire from black activists in recent weeks for firing anchor Tiffany Cross, reportedly visited the set of ABC’s “The View” and personally pleaded her case to co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin. Rashida Jones, the head of the left-leaning, Comcast-owned cable news outfit, was seen on the set of the ABC television daytime talk show on Nov. 7 having accompanied her star anchor, Nicolle Wallace, who was set to be interviewed on the air, according to a report. Sources told the news site Variety that Jones personally approached both Goldberg and Hostin separately and...
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
New York Post

China’s COVID lies could prove deadly for America

The only thing not going viral in China is the truth. Chinese officials are spewing lies to cover up the massive COVID carnage there.  Worse, US public-health officials dawdled for a week, allowing air travelers from China in without testing, while other countries immediately blocked infected travelers from entering.  Aerial photos and videos from China show body bags stacked outside hospitals and crematoria, funeral-home parking lots full and hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients jammed into hallways. In Beijing and Sichuan, more than 50% of the population is infected, according to internal government documents. Yet the Chinese government officially claims there was only one COVID...
New York Post

What ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, other celebs, did for their holidays

Andrew Cuomo, whose game, fame and name never left New York while in office, holidayed in LA. His hundred years in Albany our ex-gov never even knew America had a West Coast. For his — pardon the expression — virgin experience Andrew visited daughter Michaela who’s Out There. They climbed in Big Sur. They dinnered at Nobu. They did family, friends, crabmeat, lobster and shrimp. Santa says Andrew was a good boy. More. Steve Wynn’s holiday ring-a-ding in Florida grabbed Stallone with his wife Jennifer. How much of 2023 they’ll see together, who knows . . . Governor a few governors ago, David Paterson recalled investigating Kuwait with then-Rep. Anthony Weiner — of whom civilization has since...
Salon

Trump launches new Truth Social attack on Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump late Monday night took to his fake Twitter app Truth Social to rekindle conspiracy theories about two Georgia elections workers whom he and his allies baselessly believe prevented ballots that were supposedly cast for Trump from being properly tabulated, thus costing him Georgia's sixteen Electoral College votes in the 2020 election.
TheWrap

5 Things to Expect From Streaming in 2023 | PRO Insight

The Year Ahead: From a rise in free ad-supported services to more data collecting and local-language programming, here’s how streaming will evolve in the new year. The past year has no doubt been a transformative one for streaming and the media industry as a whole. As we enter 2023, here are five predictions on how the entire streaming space will evolve this year.
WLNS

Two things Americans love: Pizza and saving money

KSNF/KODE — New online research finds “American’s guiltiest food pleasure” by analyzing the number of Google web searches for food coupons. DoorDash has the most sought-after food delivery coupons in America, a new study has found. It is followed by Papa Johns, Uber Eats and Pizza Hut. Five of the top 10 food spots American […]
TheWrap

TheWrap

