Garden City, NY

2 Nassau police officers hurt in crash with SUV, driver arrested

By Brian Brant
 4 days ago

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — Two Nassau County police officers were injured while responding to a disturbance call on Friday.

It started when police responded to the call at Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue in Garden City, CBS 2 reported.

Police said the suspect drove off in an SUV when officers approached.

According to the report, one officer was hit by the SUV and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Another was hurt when the driver crashed into a police car at Stewart Avenue and Lincoln Street.

The SUV driver was reportedly taken into custody at the scene.

New York City, NY
