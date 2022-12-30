Liverpool 'makes concrete move for $21m-rated Chicago Fire forward Jhon Duran'

Liverpool have made a 'concrete move' for MLS starlet Jhon Duran but face extensive competition to secure his signing, according to reports.

Duran joined the Chicago Fire less than a year ago but quickly made an impression in MLS, scoring eight goals and registering three assists in just 14 starts.

And the 19-year-old Colombian could now be set for another switch after leaving Envigado earlier this year.

Citing reports out of Italy, the Liverpool Echo say Liverpool are 'making concrete moves' for the striker, who they've been linked with since October.

Liverpool previously sent the same scout to watch Duran that watched his compatriot Luis Diaz at Porto before he joined the Reds, according to reports out of Colombia.

Duran has been capped at the international level and made one more appearance for Colombia since October (in November), bringing his total to three.

But Liverpool will face a challenge to sign him, as Benfica, Aston Villa, Fulham and Brentford are all reportedly interested in the player .

The Portuguese club, who sold striker Darwin Nunez to Liverpool last summer, appear to be the biggest obstacle to the Merseyside club, with an offer of more than $10million in cash plus over $5million in bonuses putting them in pole position.

However, reports out of Italy say the Fire are seeking $21million for the player.

The league's most lucrative outgoing transfer was Miguel Almiron's $25million move to Newcastle in 2019 after the Paraguayan finished second in MVP voting the year prior.

No other MLS player has been sold for more than $20million.