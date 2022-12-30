Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner was helping a stranded driver when he was run over by a snow plow. 'I'm too messed up to type,' he wrote in his first post since the incident.
The Oscar-nominated actor, who is currently recovering in the hospital, thanked his fans for their support in an Instagram post.
How ‘Euphoria’ Crafts Makeup, Costume and Hair to Make Viewers Feel ‘Seen and Heard’ | Wrap Video
The HBO series’ department heads unpack the show’s approach to characters’ looks in TheWrap’s “How I Did It,” sponsored by HBO. While HBO’s hit series “Euphoria” is plenty buzzworthy for its cast and storylines, the show’s craftspeople take pride in using the artistry of makeup, costume design and hair to support the specific story being told – which ultimately allows viewers to feel seen in the various characters’ looks.
James Cameron Compares ‘Avatar’ Sequels to Episodic Television: ‘It’s Really One Big Story’ (Exclusive Video)
The filmmaker also admits he's not yet confident "Avatar 5" will get made
Anita Pointer, Member of the ’80s Pop Group the Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74
Among her many hit songs were Im So Excited, Hes So Shy, Slow Hand and Jump (For My Love)
Bill Pence, Telluride Film Festival Co-Founder, Dies at 82
Pence and his wife Stella also helped program the TCM Classic Film Festival
James Corden Says Leaving ‘The Late Late Show’ Was ‘A Very Easy Decision': ‘Feels Absolutely Right in Every Single Way’ (Video)
James Corden is starting the new year with some blunt honesty, explaining exactly why he’s leaving his position as host of “The Late Late Show” this year. According to the host, it “became a very easy decision” in the end. During an appearance on “The...
50 Years Ago, ‘An American Family’ Rocked the Culture – and the Business of TV (Guest Blog)
The 1973 PBS docuseries chronicled a family with an out gay son and a wife seeking a divorce after 21 years of marriage
