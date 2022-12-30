Candidate filing for April election ends with few contested races

Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
7-Time Winner of Rally in the 100 Acre Wood Killed in Snowmobile Accident
(Salem) When the Rally in the 100 Acre Wood returns to Dent and Washington counties in March, drivers and fans will be participating and watching the event with heavy hearts.
Clemency is last chance for Amber McLaughlin, attorney says
An attorney for death row inmate Amber McLaughlin says his client has one last, legal appeal that could spare her life: a clemency from Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?
St. Louis, Mo. - In the decades following the City of St. Louis' decision to split from St. Louis County in 1876, city leaders began to regret the decision to become an independent city.
Here's how St. Louis aldermen spent ward capital funds
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — City streets in St. Louis are long overdue for upgrades, and elected officials have promised repairs are on the way in the form of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Board of Aldermen approved a plan to spend $88.4 million in ARPA dollars last...
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
Worker shortage strains Wentzville School District
School districts throughout St. Charles County are struggling with a worker shortage that’s forcing them to find creative solutions to keep education on track.
St. Louis mayor signs 'guaranteed income' bill into law Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Wednesday signed the Working Families Bill into law, establishing Missouri's first guaranteed income program. Using $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, BB116 aims to support about 440 St. Louis families living in poverty, expand health care access and create new opportunities for local youth.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Severe weather is likely south of St. Louis tonight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight. A few strong to severe storms are possible, mainly south of I-70. The region of greatest risk is south of St. Louis. A strong weather system is charging across the Midwest today and tomorrow. Clouds, fog, and drizzle will be the story during the […]
Roaming St. Louis: Brewing, German traditions thrive in Millstadt
For this week’s Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX’s Scott Jagow crossed the Mississippi to check out an unheradled Illinois small town – Millstadt – and its German-influenced brewery, Millpond.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri
While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
Fire damages Wildwood home Sunday night
A Wildwood home was damaged in a Sunday night fire.
Places with the most expensive homes in Jefferson County, MO
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Jefferson County, MO using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 18 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
edglentoday.com
Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting In St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Darrell Davis, 33 years of age, of the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Davis is attached. Davis is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.
Missouri state trooper hit by truck on New Year’s Eve, airlifted to St. Louis
A Missouri state trooper was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis after being hit by a truck on New Year's Eve.
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
FOX2now.com
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Suspicious package found at south St. Louis County …. St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Metropolitan...
MSHP trooper struck by vehicle, injured in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Crawford County Saturday that left a trooper seriously injured. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday about four miles west of Sullivan on South Outer Road, which runs alongside Interstate 44. According to MSHP,...
