New York City, NY

Commercial Observer

Manhattan’s Pricest Office Space Hit Record Leasing in 2022

Manhattan’s priciest office space just hit a new leasing record. Offices charging above $100 per square foot in the borough saw the most leases in 2022 than in any year prior, as Class A space continues to dominate the market post-pandemic, according to a CBRE report. Manhattan saw 137...
MANHATTAN, NY
Commercial Observer

White Oak Supplies $55M Construction Loan on Brooklyn Apartments Project

A joint venture between Slate Property Group and Avenue Realty Capital has sealed $55 million of construction financing to build a Brooklyn multifamily development, Commercial Observer can first report. White Oak Real Estate Capital provided the loan for the JV’s planned 161-unit project in East Williamsburg called 159 Boerum. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has had a few good weeks

What is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s first ask when it comes to new discovery laws? With recent updates to criminal procedure law, his office is required to turn over its evidence to the defense in every case and to do so within 20-60 days of arraignment, depending on the circumstances. The DA is not asking for a change in those laws this session in Albany, but he is pushing for better tech. Bragg said his office is hamstrung by outdated IT systems “lightyears” behind what’s being used in the private sector.
MANHATTAN, NY
Corrie Writing

From Falafel to Dumplings: A Guide to the Street Food in New York

New York City is known for its diverse and vibrant food culture, with a wide variety of street food options to choose from. Here are five food streets in New York City:. 1. Smorgasburg: Located in Brooklyn, Smorgasburg is a weekly outdoor food market featuring over 100 local and international food vendors. You can find everything from artisanal ice cream and gourmet sandwiches to exotic flavours and international cuisine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Mayor Eric Adams Promised Better for New York’s Battered Businesses. His First Year Brought a Mood Shift but Scant Progress.

In early March, barely two months after taking office, Mayor Eric Adams unveiled his plan to revive the city’s economy after the devastation of the pandemic shutdown, which had cost the city some 970,000 jobs. Greg David, The City This article was originally published on Dec 28 5:00am EST by THE CITY He said he […] The post Mayor Eric Adams Promised Better for New York’s Battered Businesses. His First Year Brought a Mood Shift but Scant Progress. appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC proposal a sparkling way to ring in the new year

He’s ringing in the new year — by putting a ring on it. Adam Riese popped the question to his girlfriend of five and a half years, Morgan McCarthy, Saturday afternoon in Midtown. The Hamilton, NJ, native got down on one knee on the rooftop of a West 34th Street building— with a stunning view of his future bride — and the Empire State Building. He picked out the oval-cut sparkler on his own, but a few days before the proposal, got nervous the surprise was ruined. “It’s actually kind of funny because … days ago, she sent me a picture and it looked exactly like it …....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

In NYC, these job areas are red hot — and training is available, too

New York City has emerged from the pandemic as the land of opportunity, and, in fields where talent is slim, there are new pathways that workers can take to earn the right credentials. “New York City’s superpower has long been and continues to be its people,” said Yael Taqqu, managing partner of consulting powerhouse McKinsey. “The area boasts one of the most educated, productive and diverse workforces on the planet.” Exactly what kind of workers will be in demand in 2023 and beyond? We turned to experts from hiring and talent strategy provider ManpowerGroup, recruitment solutions leader iCIMS and the New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental, moved amid campaign

Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent on time, but left the place in ruins. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos said. The modest abode measures 960 square feet. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photos obtained by The Post show the residence...
QUEENS, NY
globalconstructionreview.com

Skanska completes phase 1 of $1.7bn Bronx highway interchange upgrade

Skanska USA and joint venture partner ECCO III Enterprises have completed the $460m phase one of the New York State Department of Transportation’s (NYSDOT) Hunts Point Interstate Access Improvement program in the South Bronx. The job involved building a new interchange and pedestrian walkways to improve access to the...
BRONX, NY
police1.com

Times Square ball drop is NYC rookie cops’ first assignment

NEW YORK — Nearly 500 rookie cops graduated from the Police Academy on Friday and were given their first assignment: New Year’s Eve security as the ball drops in Times Square. “You are now the protectors who will make a difference,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said as 477...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

