Norway says fund to reduce Amazon deforestation in Brazil back in business
BRASILIA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Norway, the major donor to the Amazon Fund, said the initiative for backing forest protection had been re-activated now that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was back in office and vowing to halt deforestation.
China’s COVID lies could prove deadly for America
The only thing not going viral in China is the truth. Chinese officials are spewing lies to cover up the massive COVID carnage there. Worse, US public-health officials dawdled for a week, allowing air travelers from China in without testing, while other countries immediately blocked infected travelers from entering. Aerial photos and videos from China show body bags stacked outside hospitals and crematoria, funeral-home parking lots full and hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients jammed into hallways. In Beijing and Sichuan, more than 50% of the population is infected, according to internal government documents. Yet the Chinese government officially claims there was only one COVID...
Twitter Files: Musk says US government demanded Twitter suspend 250,000 accounts, including journalists
The eleventh installment of the Twitter files discusses how the U.S. government forced that the social media platform suspend nearly 250,000 accounts.
