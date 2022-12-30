Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska WR Betts enters transfer portal
(Lincoln) -- Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts has entered the transfer portal. Betts had 32 receptions for 417 yards in two seasons with the Huskers, but he left the team prior to the 2022 season. Betts will have three years of eligibility.
kmaland.com
Nebraska lands commitments from pair of players at Under Armour All-America Game
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football picked up a pair of commitments from athletes at the Under Armour All-America Game on Tuesday. Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt and three-star cornerback Ethan Nation both committed to the Huskers publicly after signing on National Signing Day. Lenhardt is ranked as the No. 308 player in...
kmaland.com
Omaha women's basketball game rescheduled at Denver
(Omaha) -- The Omaha women’s basketball game with Denver has been rescheduled. The game, previously slated for December 21st, will be played on Monday, January 16th in Denver at 1:00 PM. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
kmaland.com
TJ bowling striving for consistency, aiming high
(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson girls bowling team has high aspirations for their season after a strong start. "I think the girls have been doing well," Coach Matt Young said. "If they keep bowling the way they're bowling now, they can win every match. On the boys side, we've got a couple bowlers bowling at the varsity level, but we need to improve."
kmaland.com
Elmwood-Murdock girls prepping for tough stretch
(Elmwood) -- An impressive showing at their home tournament has given the Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball team some much-needed confidence as they head into a rigorous four-game stretch. The Knights (7-2) took care of business at home last week, dispatching Concordia and Logan View-Scribner-Snyder to win the Elmwood-Murdock Holiday Tournament. "We...
kmaland.com
Creighton's Ronsiek lands on Big East Weekly Honor Roll
(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Emma Ronsiek has been named to the Big East Conference Weekly Honor Roll. Ronsiek led Creighton in scoring in back-to-back games last week, averaging 17.0 points, including 22 in a comeback win at DePaul. View the complete release from the Big East Conference linked here.
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/2): East Union wins in 2 OT, Ashland-Greenwood beats Auburn
(KMAland) -- East Union won a double-overtime thriller and Ashland-Greenwood beat Auburn in a rematch of last year’s state championship game on Monday. Austin Lack led East Union with 20 points while Rason Grail and Seth Hudson added 19 and 11, respectively. Thomas Jefferson 76 Buena Vista 24. No...
kmaland.com
Flood mitigation efforts, school voucher bill on Sieck's legislation radar
(Glenwood) -- As the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session approaches, one KMAland lawmaker hopes for continued flood mitigation to take a front-row seat. That's according to State Representative David Sieck, who earned himself re-election in November to the House's new 16th District -- including all of Fremont and Mills Counties and the central and eastern portions of Pottawattamie County. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Sieck says he is looking forward to working with his new constituents.
kmaland.com
Glenwood man arrested for eluding
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was arrested last weekend for eluding. The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 56-year-old Todd Morris on Friday. Morris was charged with eluding. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.
kmaland.com
Saturday, December 31st
GIRLS: Bishop Neumann 68 Lourdes Central Catholic 38. BOYS: Bishop Neumann vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (MISSING)
kmaland.com
Truck crashes into porch in Glenwood
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was taken to the hospital after his truck struck a porch. The Glenwood Police Department says officers responded to a crash around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of 4th Street. Authorities say 65-year-old Lyle Mark Osler was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado on North Vine Street when he experienced a medical issue. The truck exited the roadway and struck a porch at the house.
kmaland.com
Donna Fuss Large Estate Auction
Auctioneer: Tom Van Scyoc and Associates of Sidney, IowaDate: Sunday, January 8, 2023Time: 1…
kmaland.com
Glenwood woman arrested for OWI, child endangerment
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman faces multiple charges following an incident on New Year's Day. The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 28-year-old Katherine Konfrst Sunday. Konfrst was arrested on charges of OWI -- first offense -- and child endangerment. She was released from the Mills County Jail after posting...
kmaland.com
One dead following explosion in CB
(Council Bluffs) – One person was killed following an explosion in Council Bluffs. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers and firefighters responded to a reported explosion just before noon near the area of 35th Street and Avenue G. Authorities say they located one person dead upon arrival. Authorities...
kmaland.com
Glenwood man charged with domestic assault
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following a domestic incident. The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 20-year-old Mason Bivens Monday. Bivens was arrested on a charge of domestic abuse assault. Bivens was taken to the Mills County Jail and is being held pending an appearance before a county...
kmaland.com
Mills County Sheriff's Blotter
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office has released a report of recent activity. You can view the full report below. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
