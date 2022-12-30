Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
TJ bowling striving for consistency, aiming high
(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson girls bowling team has high aspirations for their season after a strong start. "I think the girls have been doing well," Coach Matt Young said. "If they keep bowling the way they're bowling now, they can win every match. On the boys side, we've got a couple bowlers bowling at the varsity level, but we need to improve."
kmaland.com
Experience, depth vital for Exira-EHK in 7-0 start
(Elk Horn) -- The Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton boys are 7-0 heading into 2023 behind a deep and experienced lineup. The Spartans own wins over Glidden-Ralston, Ar-We-Va, CAM, IKM-Manning, Lenox, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Boyer Valley. "We've had to be like everybody else and battle through influenza," Coach Doug Newton tells KMA Sports....
kmaland.com
Inexperienced Lo-Ma will look to compete in second half
(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia boys basketball replaced all five of their starters from a season ago, and the first half of the 2022-23 saw some expected growing pains. The Panthers (1-7 overall, 0-6 Western Iowa Conference) lost their final five games of the first half, but Coach Levi Ettleman believes this is a team that will continue to compete and grow throughout the rest of the season.
kmaland.com
Atlantic boys carrying two game win streak into 2023 behind improved defense
(Atlantic) -- A pair of wins to end 2022 has the Atlantic boys basketball team feeling confident heading into the second half of the season. The Trojans (3-5) come into 2023 with some momentum after wins over Shenandoah and Nodaway Valley. The key to the Trojans' recent run? The defense,...
kmaland.com
Martin Blog (1/3): Sioux City East, St. Albert lead first KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings
(KMAland) -- Day 3 and Blog 3 for 2023 is live, and it’s time to start sorting out some KMAland girls basketball teams. Throughout the rest of the season, I’ll be dropping the KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings every Tuesday. While this is a little later than I have done in the past, it did give me a good chance to get a solid look at area teams before spouting off any ridiculous opinions.
kmaland.com
Doug Howard, 65, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location: Fellowship Church in Oakland, Iowa. Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7.30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s International. Cemetery: Burial will be held at the Atlantic Cemetery at a later date. Notes:. Doug Howard, 65, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Cass...
kmaland.com
iheart.com
Five Iowa Food Organizations Get Wellmark Foundation MATCH Grants
(Undated) -- Five Iowa food organizations will receive grants from The Wellmark Foundation. The Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grants will go toward ending food insecurity across the state. The more than $310,000 will be split between the five Iowa groups and two others in South Dakota. City of...
KEYC
Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow
A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pottawattamie, Shelby, Harrison, Audubon, and Guthrie Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind...
They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center.
Manning, Iowa — A wooden cross in a lovingly landscaped garden near the horse barn on this Manning farm marks the final resting place of Jed Riesselman, a little boy who carried an Avengers backpack on the school bus he couldn’t wait to board, smiled at the mention of M&Ms and bonded with a horse […] The post They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Investigation Underway Into Fatal Cherokee Hit-And-Run
Cherokee, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in Cherokee earlier this week. Authorities say the report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Street, which is on the northeast corner of the Cherokee County Courthouse complex, was received about 8:30 this past Monday evening.
kmaland.com
Flood mitigation efforts, school voucher bill on Sieck's legislation radar
(Glenwood) -- As the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session approaches, one KMAland lawmaker hopes for continued flood mitigation to take a front-row seat. That's according to State Representative David Sieck, who earned himself re-election in November to the House's new 16th District -- including all of Fremont and Mills Counties and the central and eastern portions of Pottawattamie County. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Sieck says he is looking forward to working with his new constituents.
KCCI.com
Iowa man dies in house fire
CASEY, Iowa — A man is dead after his home caught fire in Casey. It happened on West Third Street on Sunday morning. A neighbor called 911, reporting the flames. The fire chief in Casey said 63-year-old Roger Draman lived in the home by himself. He was found dead...
iheart.com
Iowa Nurse Surrenders License After Charges Settled
(Rockwell City, Iowa) -- An Iowa home-care nurse accused of stealing 14 hydrocodone pills from a patient will surrender her nursing license for at least one year. 63-year-old Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was charged in May of 2022 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and two counts of dependent adult abuse. Hoyt and Calhoun County reached a plea deal where she would plead guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, in exchange for the other charges to be dropped. Hoyt will serve 12 months of probation. She can apply for reinstatement of her nursing license in one year according to a final order from the Iowa Board of Nursing.
kmaland.com
One dead following explosion in CB
(Council Bluffs) – One person was killed following an explosion in Council Bluffs. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers and firefighters responded to a reported explosion just before noon near the area of 35th Street and Avenue G. Authorities say they located one person dead upon arrival. Authorities...
KETV.com
House fire on New Year's Day kills Minden, Iowa man
A house fire on New Year's Day has killed one person, according to Iowa authorities. It happened on Park Street in Minden. "The page went out about 4:30,” said Josh Dau. Josh Dau is a volunteer firefighter in Minden, Iowa. Overnight New Years Eve, his pager went off with...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Dona Hamilton, 28, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Dec. 22, two years prison suspended, two years probation. Lucas Wayne Larson, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge James Daane.
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens in Council Bluffs after being closed by authorities
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Authorities closed part of Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 8:04 a.m., the westbound I-80 express lanes were closed at Exit 4B, according to authorities. Council Bluffs police said a male experiencing a mental health crisis climbed up onto a sign above...
Comments / 0