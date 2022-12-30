A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.

MANKATO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO