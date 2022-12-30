Dayton Public Schools heavily advising students, staff to wear masks; local doctor weighs in

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is heavily advising all staff and students to wear masks again.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked with health officials who agree with the recommendation because there are multiple illnesses currently spreading.

Masks haven’t been required in DPS schools since, March but next week everyone who steps foot in the schools is being told they should have them on.

Millions of people got together over the past week for the holidays.

“There is the worry that we’re going to be seeing the second peak come January as people are returning back from vacations,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital. “We’ve been seeing this after every holiday the week or two that follows this increase in the number of infectious ailments.”

To prevent anyone from getting sick in the classroom, DPS posted on social media “Due to an increase in sickness in Montgomery County, and the possibility of exposure to illness over the holidays, masks will be highly recommended for all staff and students after Winter Break.”

The comments on the post were split.

Jeffrey Bolles, who was with his kids for the las few days of winter break, said they live in Beavercreek but understand DPS’s recommendation.

“I think it’s fantastic. I think, you know, I think a lot of foreign countries, if people are sick, they wear masks, and I think it’s a common courtesy,” Bolles said.

Colon agrees. He’s surprised more schools haven’t made mask recommendations.

“It isn’t going to harm kids to wear those masks,” Colon said.

Bolles said if Beavercreek asks students to put masks on for a couple of weeks, his kids will be wearing them.

Dayton Public Schools said this is just precautionary and the recommendation will end in two weeks on January 13th.

