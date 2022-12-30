Read full article on original website
How atmospheric rivers and a bomb cyclone add up to mayhem
The atmospheric rivers set to arrive in California are being fed in part by a storm system sitting several hundred miles off the northern Pacific coast.
Levee breaks in North California, crews work to fix it
SHELDON, Calif. (KERO) — While the floodwaters are beginning to recede in Sacramento County, work is now underway after a rainstorm punched holes in some levees. Crews are working to get a 1,800-foot break fixed in a levee near Sheldon before Thurs, Jan 5. "Where the levee broke, we...
